Hain Celestial Encourages a Healthier Start to the Year with Better-For-You, Convenient Choices

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we step into the New Year, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is helping consumers more easily embrace a healthier lifestyle with its wide range of delicious and convenient better-for-you snacking, beverage and meal prep solutions.

The New Year is a time to start fresh, embrace new beginnings and set goals for the future. Our #OneHainTeam is committed to inspiring healthier living for people, communities and the planet through our better-for-you brands like Hartley’s® jams and jellies, Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids food, Natumi® non-dairy beverage, and New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Yorkshire Provender®, and Cully & Sully® soups.

With more than 30 years of focused expertise in the better-for-you space, Hain collaborates with nutrition experts, pediatricians and R&D experts to ensure its products are made with quality ingredients and are prepared thoughtfully.

As 42% of UK consumers report wanting to buy healthier food and beverages as the cost-of-living crisis eases¹, and 35.2% in Germany² resolve to eat healthier in 2025, Hain's commitment to better-for-you is stronger than ever, making it easier for everyone to start the year on the right foot.

Elevate Snacking

Kickstart the New Year with better-for-you snacking options that satisfy your cravings.

Elevate your toast with better-for-you Hartley's® More Fruit Less Sugar , a product designed to nudge up the fruit content while reducing sugar by up to 30% compared to the conventional jams. Not only is this product better for you, it's making breakfast times easier for busy families in a squeezy bottle. The leading UK jelly brand³ offers the range in strawberry and blackcurrant. Hartley's also offers No Added Sugar and 10 Cal jelly pots for satisfying snacking.

As routines are re-established in January, on-the-go snacks are a lifesaver for busy parents and carers with little ones. Ella's Kitchen®, the UK's No. 1 baby and kids' food brand4 and Certified B Corp, and its 100% Organic fruit and veggie products are tasty snacks to keep on hand, including The Green One™ smoothie with apples, kiwi, bananas and pears and Squishy Snacks Pumpkin + Mango smoothie. Sweetcorn + Carrot Melty Sticks are great finger foods and Cheesy Crunchy Veg Waves are organic cheese flavored snacks.

Well-Balanced Winter Soups

Warm up your winter with delicious, better-for-you soups made with real, wholesome ingredients.

Soup season is in full swing, and Hain's international chilled soup brands continue to be consumer favorites in the UK. New Covent Garden Soup Co®, which is the No. 1 chilled soup brand in the UK5, is naturally good and made with store cupboard ingredients in each of its 10 varieties, including Classic Chicken, Vegetable, and Leek & Potato. Yorkshire Provender® soups, which are ranked No. 25, are made with an abundance of fresh ingredients and a touch of Yorkshire ingredients. The brand's Moroccan Vegetable Tagine or Rustic Vegetable with Kale, Lentils & Quinoa are perfect vegan options to add to any Veganuary menu. The brand's latest innovations, Jacket & Toast Topper Haricot Beans in a Spicy Tomato Sauce and Mexican Inspired Lentil Chilli, offer versatility to eat on their own, or add to a wrap, potato or top on toast. Cully & Sully® soups, which are ranked No. 3 in the UK and No. 1 in Ireland 5, are full of fresh vegetables, herbs, and are naturally gluten-free, including Creamy Tomato & Basil, Lentil & Smoked Bacon, and 'Squash'ed Veggie Soup.

Drink Well

Try plant-based beverages this Veganuary in coffees, baking or on their own.

Premium non-dairy beverage brand, Natumi®, is an official sponsor of Veganuary Deutschland, a nonprofit that encourages consumers to try vegan the month of January to promote health, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Natumi, which is produced in the Rhine-Sieg region of Germany , is widely recognized for its commitment to sourcing the highest quality oats from Germany and was recently recognized with the "Bestes Bio 2025" award for its Oat Barista product.

Consumers can stock up on these better-for-you family favorites at all major retailers in the UK, and DM & Denree, and independent health food retailers across Germany.

