H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2025 Kicks Off in Berlin

At the summit, Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, delivered a keynote speech titled "Synergy, For a Better AI Era." He emphasized that artificial intelligence has become an "accelerator" and a "force multiplier" for advancing social productivity. H3C embraces a global perspective and open collaboration, powered by its "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL" vision. H3C has launched a full-stack intelligent computing solution that leverages the multiplier effect of "Computing × Connectivity" to reduce AIDC investment costs and improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, H3C is accelerating the deployment of its full-stack liquid cooling solutions to drive green transformation across the AI industry. Additionally, through strategic partnerships, H3C empowers worldwide industry upgrades via its comprehensive AI portfolio including the LinSeer AI Solution, and is rapidly expanding LinSeerCube into global markets. Looking ahead, H3C remains dedicated to fostering an open, thriving ecosystem that combines technical innovation with business synergy. By democratizing AI adoption, we aim to make AI applications more accessible, efficient, and inclusive, ultimately creating a better digital life for all.

Gary Huang, H3C Co-President and the President of International BG, emphasized that in an era where AI is reshaping global industries, breakthrough innovation must rely on ecosystem collaboration.

He said guided by the "Partner First" principle and its "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL" strategies, H3C has built an open and win-win "Ecosystem Synergy." This ecosystem integrates full-stack intelligent computing capabilities, the self-developed LinSeer LLM, and scenario-based solutions. Through strategic alliances with global semiconductor leaders, ISVs, and standards organizations, H3C connects with over 3,200 industry partners and 300 service partners across 181 countries and regions. H3C drives technological innovation and scenario-based solutions through four ecosystem pillars—market-driven R&D, cutting-edge technology alliances, Partner-First approach, and localization strategy. Furthermore, H3C advances three localization strategies of building local innovation capabilities, empowering talent, and fostering localized ICT ecosystems to harmonize technological and commercial ecosystems. Through open collaboration, H3C and its partners achieve mutual success, ensuring AI innovation drives tangible industrial upgrades and leads the intelligent future.

From Computing Synergy to Intelligent Connectivity: Building a Green and Sustainable AI Foundation

Aligned with its "AI in ALL" strategy, H3C proposes an innovative "Computing × Connectivity" approach, integrating three core elements—computing infrastructure, high-speed networking, and green energy-saving technologies—to deliver a full-stack intelligent computing solution. This solution, centered on high-performance lossless networks, AI servers, next-gen storage, and computing resource management platforms, significantly reduces AIDC investment costs while boosting operational efficiency.

Ray Xu, Senior Vice President of H3C, President of Cloud, Compute, and Storage Product Line, highlighted in his keynote that AI inclusivity hinges on a "diverse, efficient, and green" computing system. H3C has built an inclusive technological ecosystem: at the hardware level, it supports over 80 AI accelerator cards, 10+ mainstream CPUs, and 20+ AI server models; at the infrastructure level, it leverages SuperPOD AI clusters (capable of trillion-parameter model training), UniServer G7 servers, and the LinSeer AI Solution to establish a cohesive computing architecture optimized for "Computing × Connectivity" efficiency; at the software level, innovations like CAS computing virtualization and UltraStor distributed storage achieve breakthrough improvements in resource utilization.

Notably, in green innovation, H3C champions the "ALL in GREEN" philosophy, advancing its full-stack liquid cooling solution with revolutionary G-Flow immersion cooling technology. This reduces data center PUE to an industry-leading 1.1, enhances cooling efficiency by 40%, and achieves a "0 ODP" standard with zero ozone-depleting substances. This tripartite computing approach—diverse & adaptable, highly efficient, and sustainable—is establishing a scalable model for global AI adoption. It's driving AI transformation across industries, unleashing intelligent productivity worldwide.

In an era where AI is sweeping the globe and computing demand grows exponentially, high-performance networking has become a critical pivot for intelligent computing center upgrades. Traditional Ethernet architectures struggle with bandwidth limitations and congestion when handling massive data transfers. Qiao Yan, Senior Vice President of H3C, President of Network Product Line, shared how H3C addresses these challenges with its intelligent computing network solution, redefining computing efficiency through innovation.

H3C's DDC (Diversified Dynamic-Connectivity) product series and solutions represent a technological breakthrough for high-performance intelligent computing networks. By leveraging advanced technologies such as cell-based switching and out of order delivery, DDC achieves large-scale lossless, non-blocking 400G/800G Clos fabric networking, delivering 107% higher effective bandwidth compared to traditional RoCE solutions. This significantly enhances the throughput capacity and operational stability of AI computing networks. Furthermore, H3C has collaborated with key ecosystem partners to submit multiple IETF drafts on open schedule fabric technology, accelerating the commercialization and standardization of DDC solutions.

Qiao also highlighted H3C's groundbreaking 51.2T CPO switch—a cutting-edge solution that integrates silicon photonics with co-packaged optics technology. This innovation delivers 8x higher cluster throughput, 25% improved GPU efficiency, and 30% lower TCO through "silicon photonics + liquid cooling" integration, establishing a high-speed, green, and "zero-lag" network for intelligent computing centers.

H3C, a global leader in digital solutions and networking infrastructure, delivers an end-to-end product matrix covering data center, campus and WAN environments. Its networking portfolio comprises 1,000+ mainstream products across switching, routing, wireless, security, and network management domains.

Ecosystem Synergy: Accelerating Inclusive AI Adoption

Collaborative ecosystems are the key driver for AI implementation. Powered by its "AI in ALL" technological foundation and global partner network, H3C's "Ecosystem Synergy" strategy is closing the loop from technological empowerment to industrial value. Through deep collaboration with eco-partners, H3C integrates AI products, solutions, and its LinSeer LLM capabilities to empower intelligent transformation across global industries, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, public services, and carriers, significantly lowering AI barriers and making innovation truly accessible to all.

To expand ecosystem value, H3C also introduced its new sub-brand H3C Aolynk at the summit, targeting global SMEs with the vision of "Connecting ALL with AI." Featuring simplified design, intelligent O&M, and full-scenario solutions, H3C Aolynk addresses SMEs' "last-mile" digital challenges. The launch was attended by H3C Co-President & CTO Steven Yoe, Senior Vice President & CMO Yang Xi, and Senior Vice President & President of Commercial BG Wang Xin.

In today's rapidly evolving digital economy, H3C continues to harness collective ecosystem strength, dismantle technical adoption barriers, and democratize AI access, fully unleashing the multiplier effect of computing power and connectivity to drive intelligent industrial transformation. By making technological innovation universally accessible, H3C and its partners are co-creating an inclusive digital future where AI benefits all industries and society at large.

