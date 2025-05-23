H3C Makes Debut at GITEX Europe with "Synergy+" Strategy to Unlock New Momentum in AI Era

BERLIN, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 21 to 22, H3C, a leader in digital solutions, made its grand debut at GITEX Europe 2025 in Berlin, showcasing its full-stack capabilities in cloud, network, security, computing, storage, and terminal technologies under the theme "Synergy+".

Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, met with Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner and Deputy Mayor Franziska Giffey Qiao Yan, Senior Vice President of H3C, President of Network Product Line, attended the GITEX Europe panel discussion PIC_3

Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, met with Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner and Deputy Mayor Franziska Giffey. Yu noted that Europe is deepening its Industry 4.0 digital transition while leveraging green and digital innovations for sustainable industrial growth. Aligning with local needs, H3C will uphold its open, collaborative philosophy, delivering high-quality, user-friendly products and solutions to customers and partners. By integrating "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL", H3C aims to accelerate secure, intelligent application deployment and support Europe's journey toward a sustainable digital future.

Qiao Yan, Senior Vice President of H3C, President of Network Product Line, was invited to attend the GITEX Europe panel discussion— "The Fusion of AI, Connectivity and Cloud". Qiao emphasized: "Building sustainable AI infrastructure requires the integration of three core elements—computing power foundation, high-speed networks, and energy-saving technologies. H3C is delivering efficient, low-carbon intelligent solutions to global customers through intelligent network optimization and diverse, high-performance, green computing synergy, supporting digital economic growth and carbon neutrality goals."

Under the "AI in ALL" strategy, H3C is driving digital transformation through technological innovation, making comprehensive advances in data centers, intelligent computing, and intelligent connectivity to navigate the industry's intelligent evolution.

In the data center and intelligent computing domains, H3C is leading the development of green data centers to address the energy efficiency revolution. The company has established new industry benchmarks for commercial-scale ultra-low consumption data centers, achieving a record-breaking power usage effectiveness (PUE) below 1.05 through its full-stack liquid cooling technology, combined with 800G silicon photonic switches and intelligent thermal management systems.

At the same time, H3C has built future-ready intelligent computing foundations encompassing modular data centers and AI computing infrastructure. H3C provides powerful and adaptive computing capabilities for data centers through evolvable architectures, AI-native operating systems with intelligent management cores, and diverse computing systems—delivering optimal performance for all AI application scenarios.

For AIGC scenarios, H3C's LinSeer AI Solution delivers powerful capabilities. The AMPHA Computing Platform 3.0 with UniServer G7 series servers meets diverse workload demands while boosting efficiency, complemented by intelligent O&M and proactive security. Meanwhile, as the core foundation of integrated solutions, H3C's LinSeerCube delivers high-speed networking, massive data processing, and smart energy management to build an efficient, intelligent, and eco-friendly AIGC computing platform, providing solid infrastructure support for AIGC advancement.

H3C also excels in cloud-intelligence integration and intelligent connectivity. In cloud computing, H3C offers comprehensive services and complete solutions built on deep technical expertise. The H3C CAS virtualization platform and H3C UIS 8.0 hyper-converged software enable efficient IT resource management and flexible cloud data center deployment, supporting enterprise digital transformation. Through its "Application Driven + AI Driven" dual-strategy, H3C provides optimized network infrastructure for various scenarios, delivering key innovations like Wi-Fi 7 and all-optical networks to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries.

In the exhibition area, H3C officially unveiled its Adaptive Optical Network solution, which pioneers the integration of Ethernet optical and PON technologies at the passive architecture layer. The solution also incorporates advanced capabilities such as cybersecurity linkage, end-to-end optical slicing, and intelligent identity and application recognition, establishing an efficient coordination mechanism between optical networks and business systems. This empowers industry customers to build next-generation optical campus networks featuring high density, ultra-large bandwidth, enhanced security, and simplified deployment.

At the event, H3C introduced its new sub-brand H3C Aolynk, dedicated to providing one-stop digital enablement solutions for global SMEs. With only 12% of Europe's 34 million SMEs having achieved full digitalization, H3C Aolynk's user-friendly, intelligent networking products and solutions are poised to break through the "last mile" bottleneck in Europe's digital transformation journey.

H3C has also signed MoU and formed strategic partnerships with key European technology partners. The partnerships will further facilitate H3C's deeper integration into the European market and comprehensively empower regional digital transformation initiatives.

Since its full-scale European market entry in 2024, H3C has established Germany, Poland, and Spain as strategic hubs to build a pan-European localized service network. This expansion aligns with EU priorities for digital sovereignty and green transition. Through establishing local entities, strengthening regional partnerships and increasing R&D investments, H3C is driving Europe's intelligent transformation through its "Global × Local" dual-engine strategy.

Since going global in 2019, H3C has accelerated its international presence, now maintaining 22 overseas subsidiaries and 3,000+ certified partners across 181 countries.

Through cross-regional technical collaboration and an open ecosystem strategy, H3C is demonstrating that Chinese innovation drives global progress. With unwavering commitment, H3C is expanding worldwide partnerships to fast-track intelligent transformation—enabling industries to harness digital opportunities and collectively pioneer the smart era of tomorrow.

For more info, please visit https://www.h3c.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695046/PIC_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695036/PIC_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695045/PIC_3.jpg