Guardz Receives 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Guardz's Dedicated MSP Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Guardz's Dedicated MSP Platform as a 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 90% of MSPs have seen an increase in cyberattacks. With many SMEs lacking the funds and experience needed to properly defend themselves, they are turning to MSPs for affordable and effective solutions to help defend themselves against rising threats. Keenly aware of the urgency to address this market need, Guardz launched its dedicated cybersecurity platform for MSPs and IT professionals. The holistic cybersecurity solution empowers MSPs to efficiently protect their clients with automated remediation plans, to improve their reporting for existing clients and better obtain new ones, and to cut operational and licensing costs up to 75%, ultimately boosting MSPs' revenue.

The new MSP cybersecurity platform serves as an affordable and comprehensive solution providing MSP customers with both cyber protection and cyber insurance coverage. The solution provides automated threat detection and remediation across all a business's external and internal surfaces with real-time risk and action alerts. The solution also allows MSPs to showcase their effectiveness to existing customers and subsequently attract new ones, ultimately increasing their revenue. Once implemented, Guardz enables MSP clients to achieve cyber insurance readiness and receive customized coverage, while MSPs benefit from a fixed commission, creating a new revenue stream for MSP businesses.

"This recognition from TMC is a major step along the way in our mission to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses and to enable MSPs to thrive in a competitive market," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "At Guardz, we have always strived to deliver unparalleled solutions tailored to MSPs' evolving needs, and this accomplishment reaffirms our position as a leading provider of cybersecurity and cyber insurance solutions to the MSP community, whose hard work and dedication is safeguarding SMEs against rising cyber threats."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Guardz as a 2023 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Guardz Dedicated MSP Platform," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with Guardz's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers."

Winners of the 2023 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today .

About Guardz

Guardz is a holistic cybersecurity and insurance solution designed for SMEs. Its comprehensive and affordable platform is on guard 24/7, and is easy to use for both in-house IT personnel and MSPs. With cutting-edge technologies stacked into a robust platform, Guardz's solution continuously monitors businesses' digital landscapes to protect their entire range of assets, enables them to react to cyber risks in real time with swift remediations, and provides cyber insurance for peace of mind. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

For more information, visit the Guardz website: https://guardz.com/

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

