Guardz Wins 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Guardz AI-Powered Unified Detection and Response Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel

MIAMI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to protect small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that the Guardz AI-Powered Unified Detection and Response Platform, was named a 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.

The recognition comes at a time when MSPs are under pressure to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services while managing a growing number of disconnected tools and faced with an increasing amount of cyber-attacks on SMBs. In fact, 77% of MSPs are currently juggling up to 10 different cybersecurity point solutions – an approach that leads to inefficiencies, slower response times, and mounting operational costs. Guardz addresses this challenge by consolidating protection across all attack vectors into a single AI-native platform, enabling MSPs to safeguard their SMB clients and scale with confidence.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape – delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. Guardz was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

The Guardz unified cybersecurity platform, including AI and human-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which protects identities, emails, devices and data, and is purpose-built for MSPs to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity at scale. Guardz enables MSPs to detect threats faster, respond more accurately, and reduce manual effort. Its 24/7 MDR combines AI-automated detection and response with expert-led threat hunting, while integrated SentinelOne EDR ensures best-in-class security without added complexity. The seamless Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace integrations monitor user behavior in real time, flagging suspicious activity and preventing account takeover before damage occurs. Combining these controls with user awareness and email protection enhances MSPs' ability to strengthen client security, unlock new revenue opportunities, and scale their businesses more efficiently.

"Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a powerful validation of our commitment to empowering MSPs to succeed in protecting the small and medium-sized businesses they serve," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-founder of Guardz. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, where cyber threats are more dynamic and damaging than ever, we remain focused on delivering innovative, unified solutions that meet the real-world challenges MSPs face daily. This award reinforces our leadership in AI-powered cybersecurity and cyber insurance for the MSP community, and it's a testament to the incredible work our team and partners do to keep SMBs safe."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Guardz as a 2025 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative AI-Powered Unified Detection and Response Platform" said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by the Guardz team's commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners of the 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award are featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

About Guardz

Guardz was built from the ground up as an AI-native unified cybersecurity platform designed for MSPs, delivering the security controls needed to protect their small and medium-sized business clients and connect the dots across identities, endpoints, email, cloud, data, and more. The Guardz 24/7, AI and human-led MDR transforms cybersecurity by combining real-time detection with expert intervention to keep MSPs informed and in control.

