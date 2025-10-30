Guardz MDR Recognized as a Top Innovator in InfoSec Award

Guardz named 'Trailblazing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider' in Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2025

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity platform redefining how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Trailblazing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

The recognition comes at a time when MSPs are facing increasing pressure to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services while managing a growing number of fragmented tools and rising cyber threats targeting SMBs. Currently, 77% of MSPs rely on up to 10 separate cybersecurity point solutions, an approach that often results in inefficiencies, slower response times, and higher operational costs. Guardz empowers MSPs to overcome these challenges with a unified platform and 24/7 MDR that goes far beyond bringing tools together. By connecting all threat signals and defenses in one place, it gives MSPs complete visibility across their clients' environments, helping them spot patterns, anticipate risks, and stop attacks before they escalate. Guardz MDR cuts through the noise, aggregating events from EDR, ITDR, and more into an identity-centric analysis of complex indicators of compromise for the 24/7 MDR team to prevent further spread. Acting on their behalf when needed, Guardz makes protection effortless, reducing manual workloads so MSPs can focus on what matters most while delivering faster, smarter, and more proactive security.

The Guardz cybersecurity platform features AI and human-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that protects identities, emails, devices, and data. It is purpose-built for MSPs to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity at scale. The 24/7 MDR combines AI-automated detection and response with expert-led threat hunting, while integrated SentinelOne EDR provides best-in-class security without added complexity. Seamless Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace integrations allow ITDR monitoring of user activity in real-time, flagging suspicious activity and preventing account takeover before damage occurs. Expert MDR analysts using cutting-edge agentic AI tools are able to protect against all kinds of modern threats. By combining these protections with user awareness and email security, MSPs' can strengthen client defenses, unlock new revenue streams, and scale their operations more efficiently.

"Being recognized as a trailblazing MDR provider reflects our mission to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "We're dedicated to equipping MSPs with the tools and intelligence to not just respond to attacks, but to anticipate them. By delivering proactive, AI-native protection across a multitude of attack vectors, we help MSPs and their SMB clients operate securely and confidently, even as cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication."

"Guardz embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For more information about Guardz and their award-winning MSR solution for MSPs, please visit here.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/

About Guardz

Guardz is the unified cybersecurity platform purpose-built for MSPs. The company consolidates the essential security controls, including identities, endpoints, email, awareness, and more, into one AI-native framework designed for operational efficiency. Its identity-centric approach connects the dots across vectors, reducing the gaps that siloed tools leave behind so MSPs can respond to user risk in real time. With 24/7 AI + human-led MDR, Guardz utilizes agentic AI to triage at machine speed while expert analysts validate, mitigate, and guide response, giving MSPs scalable protection without adding headcount.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case, the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers, Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber, and, with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/, and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2025: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2025/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2025, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2025/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cybersecurity thought leader, inventor, and entrepreneur, and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat, and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

