Guardz Welcomes Lital Parush-David as Chief Human Resources Officer to Strengthen Global People Strategy
News provided byGuardz
10 Sep, 2025, 09:00 GMT
Parush-David joins the executive leadership team with over 15 years of global HR and operational experience at leading tech companies including Amdocs, Papaya, and Perimeter81
MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz, the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to protect small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Lital Parush-David as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Lital will play a pivotal role in scaling Guardz's organization, driving HR transformation, and supporting the company's most valuable asset – its people – amid the company's rapid growth.
"Lital's appointment underscores Guardz's commitment to building a world-class organization that is as people-driven as it is innovation-led," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "Her proven track record in leading HR at global tech companies, coupled with her bold and impact-driven leadership style, makes her the ideal leader to help us scale, evolve, and support our quickly growing team worldwide."
Parush-David brings extensive HR and operational leadership experience to Guardz. She previously spent over 15 years at Amdocs as VP of HR, where she led large-scale HR transformations and managed a global team of more than 150 HR professionals. She also served as COO & VP HR at Perimeter81 and VP HR & Operation at Papaya Gaming, where she partnered closely with executives and C-level leadership to drive strategy, operations, and organizational development.
"Joining Guardz as CHRO is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of an organization that's creating a safer digital world for small businesses while putting people at the center of its mission," said Parush-David. "I'm passionate about building strong, scalable HR strategies and translating them into action plans, and I look forward to supporting Guardz on its growth path and empowering our people to thrive."
Guardz has designed a unified, AI-native cybersecurity solution that empowers MSPs to protect SMBs from rising cyber threats. The platform combines AI and human-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to protect identities, emails, devices and data. Purpose-built for MSPs to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity at scale, the platform enables MSPs to detect threats faster, respond more accurately, and reduce manual effort – all from a single dashboard. It also integrates cyber insurance readiness, allowing SMBs to secure coverage while MSPs benefit from additional revenue streams. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and support, Guardz delivers affordable, comprehensive protection for MSPs and their SMB customers.
To learn more about the new Guardz appointment, visit here.
About Guardz
Guardz was built from the ground up as an AI-native unified cybersecurity platform designed for MSPs, delivering the security controls needed to protect their small and medium-sized business clients and connect the dots across identities, endpoints, email, cloud, data, and more. The Guardz 24/7, AI and human-led MDR transforms cybersecurity by combining real-time detection with expert intervention to keep MSPs informed and in control.
Media Contact
Allison Grey
Headline Media
allison@headline.media
+1 323 283 8176
Share this article