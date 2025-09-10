Guardz Welcomes Lital Parush-David as Chief Human Resources Officer to Strengthen Global People Strategy

Parush-David joins the executive leadership team with over 15 years of global HR and operational experience at leading tech companies including Amdocs, Papaya, and Perimeter81

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to protect small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Lital Parush-David as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Lital will play a pivotal role in scaling Guardz's organization, driving HR transformation, and supporting the company's most valuable asset – its people – amid the company's rapid growth.

"Lital's appointment underscores Guardz's commitment to building a world-class organization that is as people-driven as it is innovation-led," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "Her proven track record in leading HR at global tech companies, coupled with her bold and impact-driven leadership style, makes her the ideal leader to help us scale, evolve, and support our quickly growing team worldwide."

Parush-David brings extensive HR and operational leadership experience to Guardz. She previously spent over 15 years at Amdocs as VP of HR, where she led large-scale HR transformations and managed a global team of more than 150 HR professionals. She also served as COO & VP HR at Perimeter81 and VP HR & Operation at Papaya Gaming, where she partnered closely with executives and C-level leadership to drive strategy, operations, and organizational development.

"Joining Guardz as CHRO is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of an organization that's creating a safer digital world for small businesses while putting people at the center of its mission," said Parush-David. "I'm passionate about building strong, scalable HR strategies and translating them into action plans, and I look forward to supporting Guardz on its growth path and empowering our people to thrive."

Guardz has designed a unified, AI-native cybersecurity solution that empowers MSPs to protect SMBs from rising cyber threats. The platform combines AI and human-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to protect identities, emails, devices and data. Purpose-built for MSPs to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity at scale, the platform enables MSPs to detect threats faster, respond more accurately, and reduce manual effort – all from a single dashboard. It also integrates cyber insurance readiness, allowing SMBs to secure coverage while MSPs benefit from additional revenue streams. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and support, Guardz delivers affordable, comprehensive protection for MSPs and their SMB customers.

About Guardz

Guardz was built from the ground up as an AI-native unified cybersecurity platform designed for MSPs, delivering the security controls needed to protect their small and medium-sized business clients and connect the dots across identities, endpoints, email, cloud, data, and more. The Guardz 24/7, AI and human-led MDR transforms cybersecurity by combining real-time detection with expert intervention to keep MSPs informed and in control.