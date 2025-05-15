GTN introduces fractional trading for SGX, HKEX, and TSE-listed stocks, enhancing accessibility for global investors

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, has announced the launch of fractional shares trading for Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan stocks, further opening investors' access to these attractive markets. These latest additions build on GTN's current fractional offerings in the US, UK, European markets, alongside fixed income and spot commodities like gold.

Investors can now gain exposure to high-value Asian stocks and build more diversified portfolios without having to invest large sums of money. Shares fractionalisation removes barriers to entry and allows individuals to invest in leading companies listed on the Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan exchanges.

Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia, commented: "GTN is continuously evolving its offerings to ensure our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. This feature, an expansion of our global fractional engine, is designed with our clients in mind, democratising access to the global markets for their end-users. We aim to help our clients stay ahead of the curve by predicting and meeting the needs of their end-users. Expanding fractional shares to markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan marks a significant step in realising our vision to make trading and investing accessible to all. GTN remains committed to adding additional markets and asset classes to its fractional engine based on client requirements"

GTN's fractional trading capabilities are available to brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs, enabling them to offer their clients access to a broader range of investment opportunities, thereby enhancing their overall value proposition and competitive standing within the financial services landscape.

Fractional share trading for Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan stocks is available through GTN Trade, GTN's co-branded global trading platform, and GTN Embed, the company's robust single API framework engineered for seamless integration and scalability.

About GTN

GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

Spread across 14 countries, GTN brings together a talented team of over 500 professionals united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665488/5319288/GTN_Logo.jpg