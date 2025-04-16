GTN and Webull Singapore open up fixed income investing to APAC investors

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining trading and investing for all, today announced its partnership with Webull Singapore ("Webull"), a leading global investment platform, to open up fixed income investing.

Webull users across APAC can now tap into GTN's unique fractional fixed income offering, breaking down traditional investment barriers. Webull's users gain access to carefully selected fractional US treasuries, as well as a comprehensive range of non-fractional fixed income assets.

By integrating GTN's robust single API framework for seamless market data access, trading, and account management, Webull empowers its users with convenient, on-the-go e-trading capabilities for the traditionally complex fixed income markets, directly via mobile.

"I am happy to partner with GTN as they are a leader in this space. This collaboration makes sense for us; Webull Singapore offers a best-in-class platform to our customers, and by adding another asset class, i.e. fixed income – and US Treasuries especially – this allows Webull to further cater to their investment needs and preferences," said the CEO of Webull Singapore, Jonathan Man.

Ankit Shah, Global Head of Fintech at GTN, said: "We are delighted to work with Webull to extend fixed income access to investors in APAC. Our technology is designed to make investing in key assets like US Treasuries as seamless and efficient as trading equities. With fractionalisation, we are removing significant hurdles and empowering more individuals to build truly resilient and sophisticated portfolios in today's volatile market conditions."

With increasing interest in fixed income investments, GTN and Webull are committed to democratising investing and empowering users to diversify their portfolios. This partnership opens up new possibilities for all investors in APAC, providing them with the tools and access to build more resilient and balanced investment strategies.

About GTN

GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

Spread across 14 countries, GTN brings together a talented team of over 500 professionals united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Webull

Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Webull Singapore"), incorporated in 2021, is a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Webull Singapore is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence under the Securities and Futures Act 2001. Webull Singapore aims to offer an all-in-one self-directed investment platform that provides quality user experience and advanced tools and services. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull Singapore is revolutionising the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webull.com.sg/.

