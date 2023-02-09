GSMA MWC SHANGHAI 2023 RETURNS

Anticipated event promises to unlock the full power of connectivity by convening the mobile, tech and vertical industries at SNIEC, 28-30 June 2023

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA MWC Shanghai will return with the much-anticipated 2023 edition set to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) 28 – 30 June 2023. The event will include global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners.

GSMA MWC Shanghai

Asia Pacific has grown to be one of the most vibrant and advanced markets for mobile and digital technologies. The mobile industry in China generated 5.6% of its GDP, reaching nearly $900 billion in 2021. China and the wider Asia Pacific region also house a comprehensive mobile ecosystem that is activating the development of advanced technologies including 5G and 6G as well as the technological capabilities driving the metaverse such as AI and XR.

"MWC Shanghai convenes the mobile, technology and adjacent vertical industries across China and Asia. It's where stakeholders gather to network, exchanges ideas and create impact. It would have been nearly impossible to bring back MWC Shanghai if not for the determination and commitment of our Host City Shanghai and our valued partners China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE and SNIEC, and we are truly grateful to them," said the CEO of GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman.

Shanghai's Executive Vice Mayor, Wu Qing said, "Shanghai greatly values MWC Shanghai and supports its continuing growth. The City of Shanghai welcomes global industry partners to gather in Shanghai and participate at MWC Shanghai to showcase the best technology innovation and digital transformation. We welcome the global mobile ecosystem to reconvene at MWC Shanghai and look forward to the advancement of a globally harmonized development of the innovation ecosystem."

China's Mobile Industry Showcase at MWC Shanghai 2023

"MWC Shanghai is Asia's leading event for next-generation technologies. It is also a critical platform to convene and advance the mobile industry. As its exhibitor and Diamond Partner, China Mobile will be committed to facilitate and participate at MWC Shanghai, leveraging new infrastructures of 5G, Computing Force network, and smart middle-platform as well as its new service framework for 'Connectivity + Computing force + Ability', to showcase emerging information technologies, AI, smart cities, smart living that will enhance the thriving development of digital economy," said the Chairman of China Mobile, Yang Jie.

"MWC Shanghai has been one of the bellwethers of global technological advancement by continuing to foster innovation and promoting win-win cooperation and collaboration. China Telecom looks forward to exhibiting our latest products and services in infrastructure, technological innovation, industrial application, and ecosystem cooperation to our partners, customers and friends at MWC Shanghai 2023," said the Chairman of China Telecom, Ke Ruiwen.

"As the north star for the development of global mobile communication technologies, MWC Shanghai has become an important platform for international dialogue that convenes stakeholders from the global mobile industry to reach consensus, strengthen collaboration, and seek mutual development. China Unicom will join industry partners worldwide to participate at this exceptional event to extensively exhibit our new accomplishments across Big Connectivity, Big Computing, Big Data, Big Application and Big Security, and to share novel practices for the deployment of digital information infrastructure and application of 5G innovations, so as to contribute more to the prosperous global digital economy," said the Chairman of China Unicom, Liu Liehong.

At MWC Shanghai, world-leading companies and trailblazers will share the latest thinking about the progression and future of connectivity. For exhibitors such as Huawei and ZTE, it is an unmissable platform to exhibit ground-breaking products and technologies and make remarkable connections with senior decision-makers, creators and innovators in the industry.

MWC Shanghai will showcase the highlights and latest developments from the GSMA 5G Innovation and Investment Group, (5G IN). This is an initiative established in Greater China which brings together mobile operators, industry and ecosystem partners and investors to stimulate 5G innovation and increase collaboration across sectors.

"There is exceptional demand for a return to in-person convening and none more so than for the dynamism and buzz generated by MWC Shanghai. There has never been a more pressing moment to come together to discuss trends, innovations and understandings. MWC Shanghai creates a mix of inspiration and gathering of key decision-makers where we will see collaborations blossom, enabling new growth to emerge," said the Head of Greater China, GSMA, Sihan Bo Chen.

Registration for MWC Shanghai will open soon at www.mwcshanghai.com

