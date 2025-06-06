China to Host Global Tech Visionaries at GSMA MWC25 Shanghai: Asia Pacific's Flagship Mobile Tech Event Reveals Speaker Lineup and Programme Highlights

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA MWC25 Shanghai promises to be a defining moment for Asia Pacific's technology market as innovators, policymakers and business leaders from around the world get ready to converge at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and Kerry Hotel Pudong, on 18-20 June 2025.

With China cementing its status as a global powerhouse of mobile technology – and the world's largest 5G market – MWC25 Shanghai will explore how 5G, AI, and IoT are transforming industries and accelerating a new era of intelligent, connected growth.

MWC Shanghai brings together global operators, vendors, solutions-providers and the Chinese connectivity ecosystem. Mobile connectivity is projected to contribute $2 trillion to China's economy and nearly $11 trillion to global GDP by 2030, advancing productivity and enabling smarter and more sustainable societies. These themes will be front and centre at MWC25 Shanghai, which will gather some of the most influential technology and business voices in Asia Pacific. Confirmed keynote speakers include:

AI Club Asia's Managing Director, Bo Gao

China Mobile's Executive Director & Chairman, Yang Jie

China Tower's Chairman, Zhiyong Zhang

Chairman, Chongqing Changan Automobile's Chairman/Party Secretary, Zhu Huarong

HONOR's CEO, James Li

Huawei's Deputy Chairman, Rotating Chairman, Eric Xu

Singtel's CEO, International Digital Services, Anna Yip

ZTE's Chief Development Officer, Cui Li

New and Highlighted Features at MWC25 Shanghai include:

GSMA Policy Leaders Forum: Coming to MWC Shanghai for the first time, the PLF is an exclusive forum where global policymakers and industry leaders will gather to discuss policy and regulation. Topics will include the impact and opportunities of AI, closing the digital divide, as well as mobile and AI's convergence and its future potential towards 6G. In addition, discussions will include factors that enabled China's rapid evolution to 5G-Advanced and digital connectivity and, the digital transformation incentives needed for the growth of digital nations.

GSMA Digital Leaders Programme: returning for its 7th edition, the DLP's focus is on AI impact.

Register now at www.mwcshanghai.com; for media accreditation, visit our press zone.

