GSMA M360 Eurasia Spotlights AI and 5G Innovation and Collaboration in Tashkent

With a focus on inclusion and growth, this year's event puts regional voices and underrepresented languages at the heart of AI

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA M360 Eurasia makes its first appearance in Tashkent, Uzbekistan today, bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to explore digital transformation opportunities across Eurasia. Published today, this year's GSMA Mobile Economy Eurasia report reveals that mobile's economic contribution will contribute $270 billion to Eurasia's economy by 2030.

Vivek Badrinath delivers keynote speech at M360 Eurasia

Held in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON, M360 Eurasia spotlights the region's growing digital ecosystem and explores the next wave of mobile technologies.

During M360 Eurasia, a GSMA Foundry demo pod will showcase the award-winning Kaz-LLM developed by Kazak research institutions and VEON's QazCode with the support of Barcelona Supercomputing Center and GSMA Foundry to help close the AI language gap for low-resourced languages. Kaz-LLM interacts seamlessly in Kazakh, Turkish, English and Russian. Other initiatives from the GSMA Foundry highlighted at M360 Eurasia include its partnership with IBM, which provides GSMA members access to Watsonx.ai. Additionally, GSMA Foundry's work with the European Space Agency about Non-Terrestrial Networks.

The GSMA's Director General, Vivek Badrinath said: "Connectivity is a powerful source of economic growth and a tool to transform businesses and public services across the region. Last year, mobile technologies and services generated 7.7% of GDP across Eurasia, delivering $220 billion of economic value, and this will keep growing to $270 billion by 2030. M360 Eurasia provides a great platform to discuss how to accelerate the regional digital progress through collaboration, innovation, and ambition and I look forward to the coming days' debates.

Connectivity, 5G and AI driving digital transformation across Eurasia

The Mobile Economy Eurasia 2025 report highlights how mobile technologies are accelerating digital transformation and economic growth across the region. With smartphone adoption and mobile internet usage on the rise, and 5G momentum building, the mobile ecosystem plays a critical role in shaping Eurasia's digital future.

Key findings include:

Mobile technologies and services are forecast to contribute $270 billion to the Eurasian economy by 2030, equivalent to 8.3% of GDP.

to the Eurasian economy by 2030, equivalent to 8.3% of GDP. 5G connections are expected to reach 143 million by 2030, accounting for 41% of total mobile connections.

By 2024, two thirds of Eurasia's population used mobile internet, equating to 164 million users.

Despite progress, a significant usage gap remains: nearly 80 million people in Eurasia are still not using mobile internet, even though most live in covered areas.

