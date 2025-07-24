Asia Pacific's Mobile Sector Adds $950 Billion to GDP; On Track to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030, GSMA Report Reveals

New report warns of rising scams and spectrum costs as 5G poised to reach 50% of all mobile connections in Asia Pacific by 2030

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile technologies and services contributed US $950 billion to Asia Pacific's economy in 2024 - 5.6% of regional GDP - according to the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 report released today by the GSMA at the Digital Nation Summit Singapore. This figure is forecasted to grow to US $1.4 trillion by 2030, as 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence continue to accelerate digital transformation across the region.

The mobile ecosystem also supported around 16 million jobs (11 million directly, 5 million indirectly) and generated over $90 billion in public revenue, excluding spectrum and regulatory fees. Between 2019 and 2024, operators invested $220 billion in 5G networks, with another $254 billion planned through 2030. However, the study cautions that rising spectrum costs and investment gaps - particularly in rural and emerging markets - could hinder progress without collaborative action.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA, commented:

"Mobile connectivity is the oxygen of Asia Pacific's digital transformation – driving economic growth, innovation and inclusion. Yet our findings sound clear alarms: spectrum charges have tripled over the last decade, and 48% of the population remain offline. To sustain momentum, we need decisive action – affordable spectrum, smarter financing and collective action to tackle scams and cyber-threats."

The report also explores growing cybersecurity challenges, with scams siphoning over $1 trillion globally in 2024. In response, operators are adopting AI-based fraud detection, zero-trust architecture, and taskforces. One major initiative is ACAST – the GSMA-led Asia Pacific Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Taskforce – uniting operators and platforms across 16 countries. GSMA Open Gateway is also enabling better fraud protection via built-in identity and security features APIs.

Key findings from the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025

Employment: 11 million direct and 5 million indirect jobs supported in 2024.

Public revenues: Over $90 billion generated for governments in 2024 (excluding spectrum and regulatory fees).

Investment: Operators committed $220 billion on 5G networks from 2019–2024; $254 billion planned through 2030.

on 5G networks from 2019–2024; planned through 2030. Rising costs: Spectrum cost-to-revenue ratios have increased from 3% in 2014 to 9% in 2023, limiting funds available for further expansion.

