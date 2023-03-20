Greene Enterprise gains the critical process control it needs for highly efficient and sustainable waste-recovery technology

Multi-variable pyrolysis and gasification process maintains optimized output thanks to fully digitalized control architecture delivered by PlantPAx DCS

BRUSSELS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that its PlantPAx® distributed control system (DCS) is playing a key role in an innovative and highly effective waste-recovery technology developed by Spanish company Greene Enterprise.

Greene Enterprise's pyrolysis and gasification process can reduce up to 80% of waste by turning it into valuable products such as pyrolysis oils or biochar that can be used as raw materials in different industrial processes.

Greene Enterprise’s pyrolysis and gasification process can reduce up to 80% of waste by turning it into valuable products such as pyrolysis oils.

Greene is highlighting this technology as a profitable ecological solution for companies that must efficiently and sustainably manage large amounts of waste in accordance with sustainability programs and legislation.

Eric Chalengeas, regional vice president, sales south region, at Rockwell Automation, explains: "Sustainability is a challenge for many companies, but modern digital solutions are not only helping to cut waste during production, but also, as in this case, after disposal, with more tightly controlled process control.

"In this application, our PlantPAx DCS was the ideal process control platform, as part of a wider digital-tools deployment, which included digital twin simulations too. This was also a great example of collaboration within our PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem, with Greene also benefiting from the domain experience of our specialty distributor, TCA-Automation."

According to Vicente Centelles Forner, manager at Greene Enterprise: "Our gasification technology is so effective because we have broken it down into multiple steps, giving us greater control at every stage. However, this also introduces added complexity with more variables, but with the PlantPAx DCS, all parameters are constantly optimized."

The latest release of the PlantPAx DCS has been designed specifically to be an integral part of digital transformation strategies across a wide range of process applications. By integrating it with other digital solutions, users and producers can make better, faster process-control decisions, allowing them to respond more quickly to customer demands and fast-changing specifications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017724/0051_GREENE_WEB.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rockwell Automation