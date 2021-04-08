Greater Than widens its AI insurance pricing capabilities by enabling dashcams as yet a new data source

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading AI and Insurtech company Greater Than announced that the company is further empowering its Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker by adding dashcams as yet another source for data acquisition. The newly added source will further expand the target audience for the AI-based risk management platform.

By the easy-to-connect dashcam solution, fleets of all sizes worldwide can now get started to use the Greater Than's Risk Portfolio Tracker to instantly improve driver safety, minimise accident liability, maintain vehicle safety, and ensure regularity compliance.

"Dashcams delivers high qualified driving data, which seamlessly transforms into instant high-value risk insight through our AI. As our AI analyses, calculate and predict risk, we now make it possible for a larger amount of fleet managements to reach better cost control", - says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than

Greater Than risk analysis already runs smoothness via app-to-car and OBD connectivity.

By also allowing dashcam connectivity, the predictive analysis is available without interfering with the driver.

The data transmission can be done directly from the dashcam to Greater Than's cloud-based solution or through a cloud-to-cloud connection. The instant and unbiased analysis is reached by personal login on a digital web portal, where performance can be searched, filtered, cross-analysed for specific times, groups or individual cars.

The Risk Portfolio Tracker analysis is an essential asset for proactive fleet tracking and insight into what drivers are doing on the road. It also functions as the base helping save money on insurance and other fleet costs and situates as the foundation for additional solutions that reward excellent and safe driving behaviour.

"We have today several fleets connected to our risk insight platform via dashcams, and a peeking trend is to rapidly add on services, such as a loyalty program, to encourage, stimulate and promote sustain usage of the cars and better and safer driving", - Liselott Johansson continues.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer, Greater Than

+46-708 884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

