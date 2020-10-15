Greater Than unveils its Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker as best in pricing and understanding motor risk

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the AI InsurTech company, is now offering its analysis tool - Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker, as a stand-alone product. The usefulness and simplicity of the tool are maximized by the fact that it is ready to provide real-time, predictive risk insight for each policy, on any customer base.

The Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker is taking underwriting from being based in the history of a group to the future cost of an individual - data used for optimized and dynamic premiums, smarter customer retention and new conversion. Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker ensures pricing new and old risk is done in the most effective way to improve bottom-line performance."The Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker is a true game-changer and a strong value adder for insurers, as it empowers underwriters, actuaries, pricing analysts and product managers, to offer extended values of current and new offerings, at a far lower cost", - says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker is unveiling unbiased predictive risk data in real-time on any motorbook and can conveniently be used on any customer base without any IT integration. Applied, it's a powerful tool supporting predictive claims cost control, dynamic customer segmentation, and extending to granular differentiation among individual risks within various segments.

Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker

Pro-active loss control

- Predictive approach to risk avoidance

- Pro-active financial planning

Targeted marketing

- Smarter retention of risk

- Targeted customer acquisition

Enhanced price modelling

- Precise prediction of loss propensity

- More granular pricing models

The future of underwriting

- More granular risk differentiation

- Dynamic pricing

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eva Voors, Head of PR and Communications

+46-708-884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-unveils-its-enerfy-risk-portfolio-tracker-as-best-in-pricing-and-understanding-motor-ri,c3216750

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3216750/1319560.pdf Greater Than unveils its risk portfolio tracker as a stand-alone product https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/enerfy-risk-portfolio-tracker,c2838910 Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker

SOURCE Greater Than