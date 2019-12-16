Greater Than partners with ACA, Automobile Club Association France

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish AI-Tech company Greater Than partners with ACA, Automobile Club Association, 1.5 million members, to further reach out with the road safety initiative FIA Smart Driving Challenge. The cooperation aims to engage French organizations and daily motorist to start to drive safer and smarter for the overall road safety and to contribute to lower CO2 emissions in France.

"ACA is proud to promote the FIA Smart Driving Challenge, making it fun for the everyday driver to drive in a safe and eco-friendly way. This is also a very great opportunity for us to engage companies and fleets across France." - says General Director ACA, Christian Scholly.

"We're excited about the commitment we recognize within the world of motorists and clubs around the globe. In just a few months we've signed over 12 organizations and having very positive and fast-moving discussions with large motor-clubs connected to FIAs global network, who are all seeking modern ways to increase engagement towards road safety and reduction of CO2 emissions." - says Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), which is supported by FIA and FIA Member Clubs across the world, is open to all motorists and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel), with the aim to reward the safest and most efficient drivers. The challenge encourages drivers to handle their car in a safe, efficient and considered way by the use of an app and an OBD reader installed in the car. The Challenge is based on Greater Than's platform Enerfy, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that evaluates driving patterns in real time. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database that has 650 billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 50 billion kilometres of driving, and instantly identifies when a participant drives safe, sustainable and smart. The platform uses these comparisons to calculate a driving score to determine both the individual and team rankings of the challenge.

