Greater Than listed in InsurTech100 in recognition of its innovative AI technology and benefits for the insurance industry

Greater Than uses AI for good to convert GPS data into crash probability and climate impact insights, optimizing risk forecasting and pricing in motor insurance

InsurTech100 spotlights tech giants reshaping the insurance sector

This year's competition was intense, with over 1,900 companies vying for a place on the list

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, has been included in the InsurTech100 list for the fourth time.

The annual InsurTech100 list, published today by specialist research firm FinTech Global, celebrates the groundbreaking tech companies that are developing solutions to the insurance industry's most daunting challenges.

"The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance," said Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global. "We're entering a new wave of digitalization and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionizing key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

Over the last couple of years, insurance firms have faced an uphill battle to rapidly digitize their services and meet the evolving customer demands. InsurTech companies have consistently been the solutions to these challenges. Experts predict the sector is set to soar at a CAGR of 32.7%, estimating its worth to be $159bn by 2030.

Earning a place on this year's InsurTech100 list was more challenging than ever before. A select group of analysts and seasoned industry specialists sifted through a comprehensive list of over 1,900 contenders presented by FinTech Global. The selected companies were chosen for their inventive technological applications either to solve a major industry challenge or to bolster efficiency throughout the insurance value chain.

"It's such an honor to once again be selected by FinTech Global as an Insurtech100 company," said Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than. "The insurance industry is a real hive of activity, with so many exciting developments, particularly around technology. Of course, there are challenges for companies to overcome and we're proud that our AI is helping insurers to accelerate digital transformation whilst putting safety and sustainability center stage."

Greater Than's unique AI technology converts existing GPS driving data into crash probability and climate impact intelligence. Within the motor insurance industry this is utilized to facilitate accurate pricing, improve risk mitigation, and elevate sustainability and ESG management within insurance products.

A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2023 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

Press contact, Greater Than:

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3838344/2306740.pdf Greater Than listed in InsurTech100 2023 https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/greater-than-insurtech100-2023,c3217476 Greater Than InsurTech100 2023

SOURCE Greater Than