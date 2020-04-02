Greater Than Enters Partnership With Automobile Association of South Africa

- Extending the road safety initiative FIA Smart Driving Challenge

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish AI and insurtech company Greater Than partners with Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) with 150 000 members, to further reach out with the road safety initiative FIA Smart Driving Challenge. The cooperation aims to engage and inspire organizations and daily motorists in South Africa to drive safer and smarter for the overall road safety by joining the global challenge with their everyday driving in their own cars.

"With road safety in South Africa, close to our heart, The Automobile Association of South Africa is proud to support and promote the FIA Smart Driver Challenge, joining the first worldwide competition to encourage drivers to drive in a safe and eco-friendly manner." - Says Willem Groenewald, CEO of The Automobile Association of South Africa

Technological advancement has accelerated at a rapid rate in South Africa in recent years, and the market for connected car services and user-based insurance is far at the forefront compared to other countries in the world.

"We're excited about the collaboration with The AA of South Africa and the commitment we recognize within the world of motorists and clubs around the globe about our road safety initiative. Given this extraordinary time, we'll remain keeping our focus on making drivers and roads safer. The engagement from AA South Africa is an important milestone and statement on that path." - Says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than.

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC), which is supported by FIA and FIA Member Clubs across the world, is open to all motorists and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel), to reward the safest and most efficient drivers. The challenge encourages drivers to handle their vehicle in a safe, efficient and considered way by the use of an app (and in some cases, an OBD reader installed in the car) while driving. FIA SDC is built on Greater Than's platform Enerfy, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that evaluates driving patterns in real-time. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database that has 650 billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 50 billion kilometers of driving, and instantly identifies and score the level of the drivers safe, sustainable and smart driving. The platform uses these comparisons to calculate a driving score to determine both the individual and team rankings of the challenge. "In the past months, we've signed with14 motor and mobility organizations around the globe. We're also having fast-moving discussions with several large motor-clubs connected to FIA's global network, who are all seeking modern ways to increase engagement towards road safety and reduction of CO2 emissions." - Liselott Johansson, continues

About Automobile Association of South Africa

The Automobile Association (AA) has been the trusted champion of the South African motorist and traveller for over 85 years. Along with our AA Accredited Sales Agents located countrywide, the AA offers access to over 50 benefits on 1 card as well as other travel and mobility services that extend far beyond 24-hour roadside assistance - from technical and legal advice, to emergency rescue services, roadside security and a mobile app suite. The AA offers specialised apprenticeships to help motor industry players build in-house skill, and short skill courses for individuals. Learn more: www.aa.co.za or aasa.mobi.

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) is a global competition that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving launched by the FIA in 2018. The FIA SDC aims to encourage safer driving through the power of technology and the advice of professional racing stars. Participants compete with their regular car during their everyday driving, equipped with an OBD reader and smartphone app connected to the digital platform Enerfy. The challenge consists of 35 competition heats, 4 qualification finals and one final that crowns the smartest driver in the world. The FIA SDC is powered by Enerfy. Read more at https://fiasmartdrivingchallenge.com.

