Greater Than and Smart Eye Deepen Collaboration with Predictive Risk Scoring in Upgraded Driver Support System

Greater Than's AI-generated risk intelligence now integrated in Smart Eye's new version AIS system

Predicts crashes in advance, improving risk management for fleet and transport operators

The upgraded system is designed for aftermarket installation in commercial vehicles

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is proud to announce that its predictive driver risk intelligence has been integrated into a new driver support system just unveiled by Smart Eye, the world leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS). The collaboration marks another important milestone between the two Swedish tech innovators, designed to improve risk management for fleet and transport operators.

The latest version of Smart Eye's AIS, an aftermarket DMS designed for commercial vehicles, introduces a suite of new features, including Greater Than's crash probability scoring, as well as intoxication detection, cloud connectivity, and live weather insights.

"We've worked closely with Greater Than to connect two layers of driver insight – what's happening in the moment, and what it means for overall risk," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "That combination gives fleet operators a sharper tool for preventing incidents before they happen. Greater Than's risk intelligence adds more depth to the data and helps fleets focus their efforts where the underlying risk is actually building."

The integration builds on the companies' ongoing collaboration, which began in January 2025 with a joint research initiative exploring the relationship between distraction alerts and crash probability. Initial results shared in February highlighted how, with joint effort, advanced driver warning systems could be refined to measure and alert about additional risky behaviors to make such solutions more effective.

"We're extremely proud of our ongoing work with Smart Eye which is shaping the future of in-cabin technology," said Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than. "With the integration of our AI risk intelligence into Smart Eye's upgraded AIS system, fleet managers are better able to identify and reduce elevated driving risk."

The new AIS system, including Greater Than's predictive risk scoring, is being showcased at Smart Eye's booth, #105, during InCabin USA in Detroit, June 10–12, 2025.

