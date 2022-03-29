Greater Than announces multi-channel connectivity for its DriverDNA scoring to boost usage-based insurance pricing

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the AI data analytics company and leading provider of DriverDNA:s to predict car crashes, now announce its DriverDNA score as a stand-alone product offering. The updated offering harmonizes all kinds of data quality in its backend, enabling the AI-analysis to simultaneously operate with any already installed telematics system via a single API.

The technology behind the DriverDNA score is Greater Than's cloud-based AI data analysis engine, which has discovered over 7 billion unique driver DNAs, equivalent to 855,000 man-years of actual driving. The AI engine compiles all types of driving data into standardized scores, enabling equal and accurate pricing independent of the data source. With the DriverDNA scoring, fleets and insurance companies gain a powerful tool for precision pricing, helping to improve margins and profits for usage-based insurances.

Compatible with multiple sources by harmonizing all types of data streams for a uniform analysis

In-depth, powerful real-time segmentation of the highest and lowest risk groups on a 15-level scale of the probability of getting involved in an accident.

Allows operators and insurers to start validating and accurately segmentizing the price of risk per individual driver already after 1 km of driving.

Enables multisource connectivity by only requiring GPS data via mobile applications, API, or SDK connectivity for unmatched predictions.

Provides an instant and predictive view of risk and cost for future claims.

With the auto insurance industry facing a digital transformation towards more transparent pricing and business offering, usage-based insurance is en route to a brighter and more equitable future for consumers and insurers alike.

"We're facing a new era of insurance with UBI data enabling insurers a vast opportunity to engage and give drivers more transparency into their insurance service. Rightly approached properly developed products, with fair and transparent pricing doubtlessly provides a win-win situation for both insurers and their customers," says Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer at Greater Than

With the DriverDNA score, insurers gain multiple advantages no matter which market they operate in and regardless of the vehicle type their end-consumers use. In addition to the DriverDNA score, Greater Than provides a broad portfolio of solutions attached to the company's AI data analysis platform, enabling customized solutions based on existing and future needs; services and solutions used by leading suppliers of mobility services, auto insurance, and fleets worldwide.

