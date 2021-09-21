Greater Than and TomTom Align on a Proof of Concept to Create Safer Roads

Companies to leverage AI expertise and extensive driving data to create safer and more climate-friendly roads

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI risk analysis and SaaS company Greater Than and TomTom, the mapmaker and location technology specialist, have developed a proof of concept (POC) to assess the potential to globally predict where, when and why road accidents occur. Furthermore, the companies aim to expand and leverage vehicle data to better understand how to enhance road safety and lower carbon dioxide emissions caused by road users.

"We're at a stage when we need and want to understand our road environment better. There is an urgent demand to proactively work at quickly lowering carbon emissions and road accidents on a global scale. With this POC and a partner like TomTom, we're taking the lead on transforming vehicle data into vital information and developing a concrete solution to a global issue," said Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than.

Greater Than's AI has identified over 7 billion different driving behaviors and assesses which behaviors are high risk and most likely to be involved in an accident. This data analysis is particularly valuable for commercial enterprises within the insurance and mobility sectors. In conjunction with the anonymized vehicle data from TomTom, Greater Than now aims to take its risk prediction even further.

"TomTom looks to collaborate with companies who share in our mission to reduce emissions and make the roads safer. Greater Than aims to do just that and we're eager to see the results of our collaboration," says Andrea Stucchi, VP of Sales at TomTom.

The study is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

