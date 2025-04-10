Gravity Rolls Out Global Launch of 'Snow Bros. 2 Special', a Retro Game Remake with Enhanced Features

Upgraded graphics and design for a modern twist, alongside an expansion of game content with a variety of new modes

Now available on Nintendo Switch™ and Steam®; limited edition Nintendo Switch™ package offers exclusive perks

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, a leader in the global gaming market, officially released the retro remake 'Snow Bros. 2 Special' worldwide on April 10.

'Snow Bros. 2 Special' is a refreshed version of the beloved arcade game Snow Bros. 2, preserving the original narrative where players rescue a princess from the Attsu the Great King. The remake enhances the visuals and design to align with contemporary styles and aesthetics. Additionally, it supports both local and multiplayer gameplay for up to four participants, enabling gamers around the world to connect and play together.

The game introduces a range of new modes, from the classic original to survival, time attack, sky run, and boss rush. 'Snow Bros. 2 Special' also brings a unique twist with the Monster Challenge, where players take control of monsters to progress through levels. Additionally, it broadens the game's content by incorporating a variety of new monsters and bosses.

The game has been released on the Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® platforms and supports 15 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and French, making it accessible to a wide audience. It is available for purchase and download from the My Nintendo Store and Steam Store.

In addition to digital availability, 'Snow Bros. 2 Special' can be purchased as a physical package for the Nintendo Switch™, specifically appealing to collectors. The limited edition package for the Nintendo Switch™ features several exclusive items, including a mini figurine set, a metal keychain, character stickers, an artbook, and an original soundtrack in CD jewel case. Availability of these packages may vary by region, subject to local circumstances.

Yu-Jun, head of Gravity's console business team, shared his excitement about the launch, saying "Snow Bros. 2 Special is designed to be easily accessible and enjoyable for all, from longtime fans of the original Snow Bros. to newcomers who favor casual gaming experiences. It retains the charm and nostalgia of the original game while significantly enhancing the fun with an array of new modes. We hope the updated Snow Bros. 2 Special garners much interest and affection worldwide."

Additional information about the Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® digital versions of 'Snow Bros. 2 Special' is available on their respective sales pages. For further details, please visit the Gravity official website and the specific game page.

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Snow Bros. 2 Special Official Website]

https://snowbros2sp.com/?lang=en

[Snow Bros. 2 Special My Nintendo Store Download Page]

https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/snow-bros-2-special-switch/

[Snow Bros. 2 Special Steam Store Download Page]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340640/__2/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661888/image__Snow_Bros__2_Special___a_Retro_Game_Remake_with_Enhanced_Features.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661889/5261558/image_Gravity_CI_Logo.jpg