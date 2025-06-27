Gravity Officially Launches PC Version of Critically Acclaimed Roguelike Text Adventure Shambles: Sons of the Apocalypse on Steam®!

- Fresh off a successful mobile debut, Shambles: Sons of the Apocalypse has quickly risen to the #2 spot on Google Play's Top Paid Games chart, confirming the strong pre-release buzz from players and media alike.

- The Steam® edition delivers the full base game bundled with seven DLC packs and introduces a challenging new difficulty setting. Additional post-launch content is already on the horizon, including previously inaccessible zones set to be unlocked in future updates.

- To celebrate its Steam® launch, Shambles is now available with a limited-time launch discount, running through July 10.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global publisher Gravity officially rolled out the PC version of the roguelike text adventure Shambles: Sons of the Apocalypse (hereafter Shambles), developed by EXRIX, on Steam® on June 26.

Shambles offers a unique gameplay experience that combines text-driven RPG mechanics, card deck-building elements, and the deep replayability expected from the roguelike genre. Players shape their journey through branching narratives, where in-game decisions directly influence the protagonist's fate. Combat plays out in turn-based encounters, relying on skills and cards carefully curated from the player's starting deck. As players delve deeper, they can build their character through stat upgrades, gear collection, and other progression systems. The newly released PC version is the definitive edition, featuring the base game, all seven DLC packs, refined game balance, and a new difficulty level designed for veteran players. Additional content updates are already in the pipeline, promising the discovery of hidden areas and expanded story content.

Following its global mobile launch in March, Shambles has continued to gain traction among players. The game climbed to #2 on Korea's Google Play Top Paid Games chart and currently holds an outstanding 4.7/5 user rating. Even ahead of its release, Shambles was already being recognized for its polish and gameplay depth, placing in the Top 10 at the Google Indie Game Festival and earning the #1 spot in player reviews at the event. It has since won multiple accolades, including the Grand Prize at the BIC Festival, Game of the Month from Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and honors at the G-STAR Indie Game Awards.

The PC edition of Shambles is now available globally on Steam®, priced at USD 19.99. The game features full language support for Korean, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. A 10% launch discount is available through July 10.

Jun Yoo, Head of Console Business at Gravity, stated, "We believe Shambles has garnered such positive feedback due to its unique genre blend and rich storytelling, which has truly resonated through word-of-mouth. The newly released PC version not only includes the full main game and all DLC content but also features a new difficulty mode for an even more thrilling gameplay experience." He added, "We will continue our commitment to discovering and introducing a wide variety of creative and engaging titles like Shambles. We ask for your continued interest and support for the PC version of Shambles as well."

For more information on the official Steam® launch of Shambles, visit the official website(https://www.startwithgravity.net/en/gameinfo/GC_CHAM) or the Steam Store page (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289630/_/).

