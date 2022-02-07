Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 27.03% During the Study Period [2018-2030], Asserts DelveInsight

Currently, only a few Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis pipeline products are in the late stage of clinical development. However, several key players are developing their potential drug candidates such as avacopan (ChemoCentryx), vilobelimab (InflaRx GmbH), belimumab (GlaxoSmithKline), and abatacept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), to boost the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market. Among these therapies, avacopan is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in treating ANCA-associated vasculitis and other complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The key features that make avacopan a key competitor are that it avoids long–term biological consequences of 'upstream' complement inhibition, it does not block C5b–9 production - leaving host defense mechanism (MAC) in place, preserves beneficial functions of the C5L2 pathway, and eliminate current therapy-induced illness.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Biogen Idec, Genentech, ChemoCentryx, InflaRx GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis treatment outlook. Rituximab (RTX) is the only drug approved in the United States , Europe , and Japan to treat Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis at present.

is the only drug approved in , , and to treat Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis at present. The approval of the emerging gene therapies will be a milestone for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis patients.

will be a milestone for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis patients. Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market to observe growth since there has been a rise in disease awareness , registry establishment, and increasing investment in R&D and technological advancements . Nevertheless, Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market growth is hampered by the poor understanding of the disease's pathophysiology, lack of efficient biomarkers for identification, and difficulty in developing animal models .

, and . Nevertheless, Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market growth is hampered by the of the disease's pathophysiology, for identification, and . The launch of promising agents for the treatment of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis can help address the unmet needs of patients with GPA and also provide proof of concept for future therapies.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Drugs Market Analysis

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) is a multisystem autoimmune condition associated with anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibodies.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis incident cases were 7,580 cases in the 7MM in 2018.

The Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Incident cases

Gender-specific Cases of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Age-specific Cases of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Epidemiological Analysis

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Treatment Market

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis prognosis was poor mainly because of renal failure and GI (gastrointestinal)/alveolar bleedings. With the introduction of cyclophosphamide therapy (CYC), and subsequently, approval of Rituximab (RTX) in both adults and pediatric patients, prognosis has significantly improved. Because of its toxicity, its use is limited to short-term induction therapy of severe flares, followed by maintenance therapy with other, in general, better-tolerated immune-suppressant agents, like AZA (azathioprine), MFM (mycophenolate mofetil), or MTX (methotrexate). However, these therapies are associated with significant adverse effects.

RTX is an alternative for cyclophosphamide to induce remission and may also be the first choice for relapsing patients and those refractory to cyclophosphamide. RTX is also preferred for use in women of childbearing age. Currently, three RTX biosimilar are approved, i.e., Ruxience (by Pfizer), Riabni (by Amgen), and Truxima (by Teva). RTX has demonstrated efficacy in maintaining remission and preventing future relapses in several retrospective studies. However, it is also associated with significant side effects such as a considerable risk of hypogammaglobulinemia, infection, lymphopenia, and neutropenia. It is important to note that none of the currently used therapies is specific to the fundamental auto-immune activation of neutrophils by PR3-ANCA. Also, RTX depletes circulating B lymphocytes without specifically targeting those producing Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCA).

There is an ongoing need to reduce the toxicity of treatment for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis and increase the efficacy of maintenance therapy in preventing relapse. Currently, only a few pipeline products are in the late stage of clinical development. The key players are Avacopan (ChemoCentryx), Vilobelimab (InflaRx GmbH), Belimumab (GlaxoSmithKline), and Abatacept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), and others.

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis management requires a multidisciplinary approach to treat the disease, prevent relapse, and manage long-term cardiovascular risk, organ damage, and side effects of therapy. Although treatments have been refined due to large multicenter randomized controlled trials in Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV); however, there are unmet needs to resolve granulomatous inflammation more rapidly, to reduce steroid exposure, and to improve the efficacy of remission maintenance strategies in the indication. The launch of promising agents for treating Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis can fulfill patients' unmet needs and provide proof of concept for future therapies.

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Dynamics

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market to expand because of the development of biological therapeutics and small molecules that target specific cell types, cytokines, and immunological pathways, which have enabled more rational drug targeting in inflammatory diseases. The clinical trials and observational studies have established cyclophosphamide (CY) or rituximab plus glucocorticoid (GC) as standard remission induction therapies in Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis patients. Also, the biomarker and mechanistic studies conducted in Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis treatment trials have provided better awareness of the heterogeneity and differences of disease phenotypes with prognostic implications. Moreover, there has been an improved understanding of the currently available medicines, hence the development of new drugs for this disease. In addition to that, there is a lack of competitors, which provide unique opportunities to Pharma players to bring unique innovation first in Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market.

However, growth of the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis market may be hindered due to no single animal model that has reproduced both the vasculitis and granulomatous features of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis. Also, there are no diagnostic criteria. The disease remains difficult to diagnose due to the generalized symptomatic presentation of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis patients. Moreover, Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis is still a severe disease with a high risk of relapse. People with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis need regular check-ups. The medications used to treat Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis have potentially serious side effects, such as lowering your body's ability to fight infection, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, glucose intolerance, and potential bone loss (osteoporosis), among others.

Scope of the Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis: Biogen Idec, Genentech, ChemoCentryx, InflaRx GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) Key Insights 2 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Report Introduction 3 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis 5 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Disease Background and Overview 6 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing toward the fight against GPA 9 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Case Reports 10 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Patient Journey 11 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Marketed Therapies 12 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Emerging Therapies 13 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Size 14 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Drivers 15 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Barriers 16 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis SWOT Analysis 17 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Unmet Needs 18 Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis KOL Views 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnostics Market Report

View Other Reports

DelveInsight's Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology.

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across 7MM.

DelveInsight's Hereditary Spastic Paraplegias Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Valley Fever Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's 'Pulse Oximeters -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pulse Oximeters and the historical and forecasted epidemiology. Key players involved in this market are Medtronic, Nonin Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., VYAIRE, OMRON Corporation, and others.

DelveInsight's 'Diagnostic Imaging Equipment -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment. Key players involved in this market are GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, and others.

DelveInsight's 'Contraceptive Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Contraceptive Devices. Key players involved in this market are Bayer Healthcare, Cooper Surgical Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser, FemCap Inc., and others.

DelveInsight's 'Defibrillator Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report, delivers an in-depth understanding of Defibrillator and the historical and forecasted epidemiology. Key players involved in this market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

Browse Blog Posts

Explore Cost-effectiveness, Advanced Technology, Rising Demand that Pushes the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Read FemTech Market : With 100+ Startups in the domain, Women Healthcare is Witnessing a Huge Upliftment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP