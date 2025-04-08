Globant Wins 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year Award in Argentina and Talent Development Partner of the Year for Latin America

The awards recognize Globant's expertise leveraging Google Cloud services and solutions in Argentina, as well as its commitment to growing and promoting Globant's cloud skills in Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year Award for Argentina and the Talent Development Partner of the Year Award for Latin America. This marks the second year in a row that Globant has received the Talent Development Partner of the Year - Latin America recognition.

These awards acknowledge Globant's achievements driving sales and delivering outstanding outcomes for Google Cloud customers in Argentina, as well as Globant's commitment to training, upskilling, and reskilling its workforce in Latin America on leading-edge cloud technology with Google Cloud certifications.

Across Latin America, Globant's talented team works with some of the world's biggest companies across industries like technology, education, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, financial services, and more. Globant provides the necessary guidance, resources, and training to help its workforce deliver high-quality Google Cloud solutions and drive strong year-over-year growth in Google Cloud certifications, including custom bootcamps featuring an emphasis on gen AI and data services. Last year, Globant placed first in the region in the acquisition of Google Cloud Generative AI Skill Badges, reflecting the company's preparation for customers' increased demand for these technologies.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Globant as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

"At Globant, innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we believe talent is the driving force behind it. That's why we are deeply committed to continuous upskilling and reskilling, equipping our Globers with the latest knowledge and tools to deliver exceptional experiences and results for our customers across Argentina, Latin America, and beyond," said Veronica Gimenez, Global Chief Capacity Officer at Globant. "To help our joint customers stay competitive and accelerate their transformation, we ensure our teams are always at the forefront of Google Cloud technologies, including its cutting-edge Generative AI solutions. Receiving these distinctions for our talent is a great honor and reaffirms our dedication to excellence, innovation, and creating real impact through technology."

"We are incredibly proud to receive these 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards, which are a testament to our strong collaboration with Google Cloud and our shared commitment to driving innovation," said Diego Tartara, Global Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "By leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge solutions, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, delivering transformative solutions that help our customers overcome their most pressing business challenges."

Globant and Google Cloud have more than 15 years of experience collaborating to help organizations transform their business, modernize their platforms, secure their workloads, and make data-driven decisions through the use of Google Cloud services. In 2023, Globant launched its Google Cloud Studio containing a dedicated team of experts with deep and wide reach in Google Cloud products. For more information about Globant's Google Cloud Studio, please visit www.globant.com/studio/google-cloud .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,200 employees and are present in 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.