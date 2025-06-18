Globant FUSION: the new suite of AI Agents for full-funnel marketing and advertising

FUSION is a suite of AI Agents designed to solve real marketing, communications, and advertising challenges, accessible through a single subscription to Globant Enterprise AI

From research and content creation to hyper-segmentation and media assets, FUSION streamlines the entire marketing funnel by combining human creativity with AI-driven efficiency to help brands scale with precision

Leveraging Globant's recently launched AI Pods subscription model, FUSION enables organizations to unlock measurable outcomes while adapting to evolving business needs

CANNES, France, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company dedicated to reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of Globant FUSION for its creative network Globant GUT. Globant FUSION is the first suite of AI Agents designed specifically for full-funnel marketing, communications, and advertising. Presented at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the solution combines Globant GUT's existing capabilities with the power of Globant Enterprise AI, the company's advanced AI accelerator platform, turning proven initiatives into scalable, intelligent solutions for CMOs and marketing teams.

In an era of exponential technological change, Globant FUSION was engineered to tackle real-world challenges across the entire brand journey, from strategic planning and content creation to campaign deployment and optimization. This suite redefines what AI can do for marketers by merging generative AI with measurable business outcomes.

"We're not just implementing AI, we're rethinking the entire marketing workflow through the lens of real-world problems," said Pepe Chamorro, Managing Director in Europe for Globant GUT. "Globant FUSION is the result of combining our creative DNA with Globant's AI leadership, enabling human experts and AI agents to collaborate in every phase of the process."

Globant FUSION covers key marketing functions, centralizing all of them within one ecosystem and simplifying the execution in a single integrated experience, adaptable to different channels, budgets, and business contexts. AI Agents included in this signature suite are:

Scale Ads: Where creativity meets performance : Automates the production and adaptation of digital ad creatives across multiple platforms, enabling faster delivery, expanded format coverage, and performance tracking for campaign optimization.

Automates the production and adaptation of digital ad creatives across multiple platforms, enabling faster delivery, expanded format coverage, and performance tracking for campaign optimization. Content: Content that works, because it's built for you : Generates high-quality content assets such as web copy, blog posts, product descriptions, and marketing emails, using proprietary models trained on brand-specific data, tone, and context to ensure consistency and performance.

Generates high-quality content assets such as web copy, blog posts, product descriptions, and marketing emails, using proprietary models trained on brand-specific data, tone, and context to ensure consistency and performance. Images: Creative freedom with brand precision : Produces on-brand visual assets, including product images, campaign visuals, and social media content, through AI-driven generation aligned with brand guidelines, audience preferences, and creative standards.

Produces on-brand visual assets, including product images, campaign visuals, and social media content, through AI-driven generation aligned with brand guidelines, audience preferences, and creative standards. Video: Video production, reimagined by AI : Delivers fast, high-impact video content tailored to brand identity by combining generative video technology with visual storytelling expertise, ideal for product showcases, campaigns, and social media.

Delivers fast, high-impact video content tailored to brand identity by combining generative video technology with visual storytelling expertise, ideal for product showcases, campaigns, and social media. Landing Pages: Unlimited landing pages tailored to every need: Builds dynamic, SEO-optimized, and multilingual landing pages in real time, customized for each campaign, audience, or product variation, integrated into marketing workflows for scalable deployment.

A group of selected clients is already engaging with this suite and the results are positive:

+23% CTR improvement

4x the number of assets created

6x faster adaptations

3x reduction in production time

To enhance flexibility and make AI savings tangible to customers, Globant FUSION runs on Globant's pioneering AI Pods model. This subscription-based approach lets marketing teams scale AI services according to actual demand—paying only for the complexity and volume of work performed. This ensures faster execution, more productivity and real business value.

"With Globant FUSION, we're making AI truly useful for marketing—not just as a support tool, but as a driver of business scale," said José Llinares, Head of Strategy at Globant GUT Europe. "While some big industry players are expanding their AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions, at Globant GUT we're focused on developing specialized AI solutions designed to address the specific needs of the marketing industry."

Through Globant FUSION, Globant GUT reaffirms its commitment to transforming marketing through intelligent technology and human insight—delivering more precise, agile, and personalized experiences that drive growth and value. For more information, click here.

About Globant GUT

Globant GUT is the first creative Network reinvented by tech. It is a full-funnel, one-stop shop to maximize business impact. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services 2023 and a Worldwide Leader in

CX Improvement Services 2020 by IDC MarketScape report.

Cannes Lions Awards

GUT Buenos Aires, Agency of the Year 2023

TOP 10

Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Digital Agencies Report

Google Premier Partner

Top 3% of Google's best partners worldwide 2024

Adweek's #1

GUT #1 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

EFFIE AWARDS

GUT #1 Most Effective Independent Agency in the world by Effie Global Index 23'

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 31,100 employees and are present in 36 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com.