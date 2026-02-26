Globant Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"Twenty-three years ago, we set out to build a company that would reinvent how technology gets created. Today, we are reinforcing that commitment. In 2025, we delivered our highest revenue and strongest free cash flow ever, while simultaneously transforming our entire delivery model. As the world shifts from experiment to implementation, our AI-native Pods present a new approach on how software is built and scaled. We are moving beyond the traditional 'seats' model by introducing a token-based, intelligent subscription model that offers our clients total corporate sovereignty. We aren't just riding the AI wave; we want to re-define what the next era of professional services actually looks like," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"We are excited about what lies in the future. Our solid bookings, a pipeline exceeding $3 billion, and $20.6 million in ARR generated from our AI Pods are indicators of how we are executing our vision. These results are supported by a solid finish of the past year, with fourth-quarter revenue reaching $612.5 million, exceeding our guidance and reflecting an improvement in client sentiment. We maintained a consistent 15.5% adjusted operating margin through strong operational discipline. I am also proud of our record cash generation, achieving $152.8 million in quarterly free cash flow, the highest in our company's history. As we begin 2026, we remain focused on maintaining our discipline to capture the opportunities in our robust pipeline," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $612.5 million, exceeding the company's guidance and representing 4.7% year-over-year decline.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.9% compared to 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 37.6% compared to 38.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.7% compared to 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.5% compared to 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.93 compared to $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.54 compared to $1.75 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $2,454.9 million, representing 1.6% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.0% compared to 35.7% for the full year 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 37.9% compared to 38.2% for the full year 2024.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 7.0% compared to 9.3% for the full year 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 15.4% for the full year 2024.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.29 compared to $3.72 for the full year 2024.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $6.14 compared to $6.40 for the full year 2024.

Other Financial Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2025



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $250.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Company invested $50.0 million during the fourth quarter under its share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $75.0 million remaining for repurchase under its share repurchase authorization.

Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2025 with 28,773 Globers, 26,906 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2025 was as follows: 53.8% from North America (top country: US), 21.1% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.3% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 5.8% from New Markets 1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

(top country: Saudi Arabia). Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2025 represented 8.5%, 20.5% and 29.4% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Globant served a total of 944 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 336 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 346 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 64.0% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2026 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2026:

First quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $598 million to $604 million, representing a 2.1% to 1.2% year-over-year decline. This outlook includes a positive FX impact of 150 basis points.

First quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.

First quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of 1.44 to 1.54 (assuming an average of 43.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,460 million to $2,510 million, implying 0.2% to 2.2% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 100 basis points.

Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.

Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.2 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast

A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q25EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Twelve months ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024















Revenues 2,454,877

2,415,689

612,469

642,483 Cost of revenues (1,595,586)

(1,552,322)

(398,808)

(413,161) Gross profit 859,291

863,367

213,661

229,322















Selling, general and administrative expenses (629,332)

(632,995)

(156,427)

(172,118) Net impairment losses on financial assets (7,571)

(6,970)

986

2,024 Business Optimization Costs (51,990)

—

—

— Other operating income and expenses, 1,334

2,016

1,334

(722) Profit from operations 171,732

225,418

59,554

58,506















Finance income 5,526

5,303

2,151

1,427 Finance expense (40,608)

(32,202)

(10,003)

(11,666) Other financial results, net 3,247

6,064

591

(1,277) Financial results, net (31,835)

(20,835)

(7,261)

(11,516)















Share of results of investment in associates 110

222

83

61 Other income and expenses, net (862)

5,624

3,817

(518) Profit before income tax 139,145

210,429

56,193

46,533















Income tax (35,189)

(41,426)

(13,196)

(7,025) Net income for the period 103,956

169,003

42,997

39,508















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 70,225

(86,110)

(10,455)

(65,652) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (21,286)

1,959

(15,488)

940 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 9,116

(14,142)

(523)

(1,374) Total comprehensive income for the period 162,011

70,710

16,531

(26,578)















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 102,918

165,732

41,564

38,408 Non-controlling interest 1,038

3,271

1,433

1,100 Net income for the period 103,956

169,003

42,997

39,508















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 154,953

63,024

15,388

(31,840) Non-controlling interest 7,058

7,686

1,143

5,262 Total comprehensive income for the period 162,011

70,710

16,531

(26,578) Earnings per share













Basic 2.33

3.82

0.94

0.88 Diluted 2.29

3.72

0.93

0.85 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 44,228

43,402

44,057

43,859 Diluted 45,005

44,589

44,833

45,046

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

243,742

142,093 Investments

6,594

13,992 Trade receivables

577,673

605,002 Other assets

35,117

20,420 Other receivables

84,405

53,939 Other financial assets

6,226

3,100 Total current assets

953,757

838,546









Non-current assets







Investments

2,489

2,212 Other assets

4,424

4,750 Other receivables

49,496

40,784 Deferred tax assets

91,065

80,811 Investment in associates

1,727

1,648 Other financial assets

29,930

41,403 Property and equipment

137,331

154,755 Intangible assets

345,951

378,024 Right-of-use asset

100,542

122,884 Goodwill

1,601,523

1,483,443 Total non-current assets

2,364,478

2,310,714 TOTAL ASSETS

3,318,235

3,149,260









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

112,590

114,743 Payroll and social security taxes payable

203,395

239,440 Borrowings

19,666

1,601 Other financial liabilities

169,605

77,976 Lease liabilities

28,511

29,736 Tax liabilities

33,205

36,916 Income tax payable

10,730

6,520 Other liabilities

2,591

231 Total current liabilities

580,293

507,163









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

3,684

2,006 Borrowings

347,040

290,935 Other financial liabilities

90,499

168,163 Lease liabilities

78,428

87,887 Deferred tax liabilities

30,906

29,776 Income tax payable

1,428

6,625 Payroll and social security taxes payable

2,358

5,187 Contingent liabilities

21,963

18,169 Total non-current liabilities

576,306

608,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,156,599

1,115,911









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

52,604

52,837 Additional paid-in capital

1,167,979

1,193,029 Other reserves

(92,721)

(144,756) Retained earnings

965,739

862,821 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,093,601

1,963,931 Non-controlling interests

68,035

69,418 Total equity

2,161,636

2,033,349 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,318,235

3,149,260

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net Income for the period

42,997

39,508 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

58,506

56,881 Changes in working capital

70,013

40,934 Cash flows from operating activities

171,516

137,323 Capital expenditures

(18,732)

(36,167) Cash flows from investing activities

(12,022)

(236,732) Cash flows from financing activities

(78,060)

45,986 Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

81,434

(53,423)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit















Gross profit 859,291

863,367



213,661

229,322 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,719

36,034



11,263

10,619 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 27,279

23,937



5,115

5,927 Adjusted gross profit 931,289

923,338



230,039

245,868 Adjusted gross profit margin 37.9 %

38.2 %



37.6 %

38.3 %

















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses















Selling, general and administrative expenses (629,332)

(632,995)



(156,427)

(172,118) Depreciation and amortization expense 116,422

100,181



27,963

25,430 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 50,453

58,833



13,241

16,111 Acquisition-related charges (a) 21,300

28,733



5,343

11,503 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (441,157)

(445,248)



(109,880)

(119,074) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.0) %

(18.4) %



(17.9) %

(18.5) %

















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations















Profit from operations 171,732

225,418



59,554

58,506 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 77,732

82,770



18,356

22,038 Acquisition-related charges (a) 71,818

63,231



17,115

20,563 Business optimization costs (b) 51,990

—



—

— Adjusted profit from operations 373,272

371,419



95,025

101,107 Adjusted profit from operations margin 15.2 %

15.4 %



15.5 %

15.7 %

















Reconciliation of net income for the period















Net income for the period 102,918

165,732



41,564

38,408 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 76,529

82,618



17,656

22,000 Acquisition-related charges (a) 97,334

71,895



18,598

30,561 Business optimization costs (b) 50,876

—



—

— Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (51,426)

(34,819)



(8,874)

(12,303) Adjusted net income 276,231

285,426



68,944

78,666 Adjusted net income margin 11.3 %

11.8 %



11.3 %

12.2 %

















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS















Adjusted net income 276,231

285,426



68,944

78,666 Diluted shares 45,005

44,589



44,833

45,046 Adjusted diluted EPS 6.14

6.40



1.54

1.75

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025











Total Employees 31,280 31,102 30,084 29,020 28,773 IT Professionals 29,198 29,022 28,097 27,123 26,906











North America Revenues % 55.2 55.5 54.1 53.8 53.8 Latin America Revenues % 20.4 19.6 19.7 19.9 21.1 Europe Revenues % 17.7 18.2 19.6 19.4 19.3 New Markets Revenues % 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.9 5.8











USD Revenues % 64.8 67.2 64.1 63.2 64.0 Other Currencies Revenues % 35.2 32.8 35.9 36.8 36.0











Top Customer % 9.1 8.8 8.6 8.7 8.5 Top 5 Customers % 19.8 20.0 20.3 20.7 20.5 Top 10 Customers % 29.3 29.1 29.3 29.5 29.4











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 1,012 1,004 981 978 944 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 346 341 339 339 336













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

