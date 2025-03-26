Global Surgical Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 56.6 Billion by 2029

"How Innovations in Minimally Invasive Techniques, Robotic-Assisted Surgeries, and AI Integration Are Transforming the Surgical Equipment Market"

BOSTON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Surgical Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" is expected to grow from $40.0 billion in 2024 to $56.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The report examines the leading companies, technology trends, market dynamics, and regional trends in the surgical equipment market. The report also examines the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the supply chain, taking into consideration economic factors such as healthcare spending and medical tourism. It covers the use of emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning in surgeries. The market is segmented by usability (disposable and reusable), product category, technology, end user and region. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The markets in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan and China are also examined.

The factors driving the market include:

Minimally invasive procedures: These procedures cause less pain and have quicker recovery times, increasing the demand for specialized equipment such as laparoscopic instruments and robotic systems.

Demand for surgical equipment: The world's increasingly elderly population and the accompanying rise in chronic diseases drive the need for advanced surgical tools and technologies.

Outpatient surgical procedures: More surgeries are being performed on an outpatient basis, reducing costs and increasing the need for equipment to support these procedures.

Technological advances: Innovations such as robotic surgery and advanced imaging improve the precision and safety of surgeries, expanding treatment options.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $37.6 billion Market size forecast $56.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Usability, product category, technology, end user, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China Market drivers • Increase in minimally invasive procedures. • Increased demand for surgical equipment and technologies. • Rising number of outpatient surgical procedures. • Technological advances.

Interesting facts:

Surgeons at Washington University performed the first robotic liver transplant in the U.S. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis in July 2023 . This surgery used robotic technology to make smaller cuts, reduce pain, and speed recovery. The robots' precision helped perform this complex surgery more accurately and improved patient outcomes.

performed the first robotic liver transplant in the U.S. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in in . This surgery used robotic technology to make smaller cuts, reduce pain, and speed recovery. The robots' precision helped perform this complex surgery more accurately and improved patient outcomes. German researchers introduced a technique called Small-Scale Magneto-Oscillatory Localization (SMOL) in April 2024 . This method uses moving magnets to track tiny robots inside the body in real-time. It can be used with current medical devices and has potential applications in endoscopy and radiotherapy, making surgeries more precise.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the market's projected market size and growth rate?

• The global market for surgical equipment and technologies was $37.6 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, reaching about $56.6 billion by the end of 2029.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• Increase in minimally invasive procedures; increased demand for surgical equipment; technological advances; and replenishment in developed economies.

3. What market segments are covered in the report?

• The market is segmented by usability, product type, technology, end user and geographic region.

4. Which product type will be dominant in the market in 2029?

• Reusable surgical equipment will account for the largest market share.

5. Which region has the largest market share in the market?

• North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

Abbott

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corp.

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

