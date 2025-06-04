Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market to Reach $46.1 Billion by 2029

"Rising Colorectal Cancer Incidence and Demand for Early, Non-Invasive Diagnostics Propel Global Market Growth Across Test Types, End Users and Regions"

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Colorectal Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Market" is projected to grow from $40.0 billion in 2024 to $46.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2024 through 2029.

The report provides a detailed overview including market trends, dynamics, and emerging technologies. It highlights drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the industry and features comprehensive profiles of leading manufacturers and service providers such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Guardant Health, New Horizon Health, and Quest Diagnostics.

The report offers market projections and application forecasts for the next five years and analyze major companies' financials, product portfolios and recent activities.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer: More people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, especially younger adults, due to lifestyle and genetic factors.

Growing Financial Burden: The high costs of treatment and care for colorectal cancer drive the need for cost-effective screening and diagnostics.

Advances in Genomics and Molecular Diagnostics: New technologies in genomics are improving the accuracy and personalization of colorectal cancer diagnostics.

Rise in Demand for Non-Invasive Screening: Non-invasive tests like stool and blood tests are becoming more popular, making screening easier and more accessible.

Need for Early Detection: Early detection of colorectal cancer reduces treatment costs and improves survival rates, pushing the adoption of advanced screening technologies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $39.0 billion Market size forecast $46.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 2.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Test type, end-use industry and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, South America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers • Increasing incidence of colorectal cancer. • High treatment cost. • Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics. • Rise in demand for non-invasive colorectal cancer screening. • Growing need for early cancer detection to lower treatment costs.

Interesting facts:

At-home stool-based tests, such as FIT and Cologuard, are gaining popularity for their convenience and effectiveness, boosting screening compliance rates.

Treating late-stage colorectal cancer can cost up to three times more than early-stage treatment, emphasizing the economic benefits of widespread screening programs.

In early trials, artificial intelligence has shown the ability to detect cancers, such as colorectal cancer, with accuracy rates comparable to or even better than those of human radiologists.

Emerging startups:

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

GI-View

Geneoscopy, Inc.

AcuamarkDx.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

- The colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic testing service market is projected to grow from $39.0 billion in 2023 to $46.1 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

- The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer.

- The upsurge in the financial burden on healthcare associated with colorectal cancer.

- Advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics.

- The rise in demand for non-invasive colorectal cancer screening.

- The growing need for early cancer detection to lower treatment costs. What market segments are covered in the report?

- The market is segmented based on test type, end user, and region. Which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

- The colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy test type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029. Which region has the largest market share?

- North America holds the largest share of the global market.

Leading companies include:

EXACT SCIENCES CORP.

DANAHER CORP.

DIACARTA

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

FREENOME HOLDINGS INC.

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP.

GI-VIEW

GUARDANT HEALTH

HANGZHOU NOVAHEALTH TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY ( BEIJING ) CO. LTD.

MAINZ BIOMED N.V.

NOVIGENIX SA

OLYMPUS CORP.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC.

QUIDELORTHO CORP.

