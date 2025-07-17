Nonwoven Filter Media: A Global Market Analysis and Future Forecast

"Asia-Pacific Emerges as the New Powerhouse in Nonwoven Filter Media Market Amidst Accelerated Industrialization, Urban Expansion, and Manufacturing Growth in China and India"

BOSTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $6.6 billion in 2024 to $8.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global nonwoven filter media market, offering qualitative and quantitative insights. It covers trends and market segmentation by filter type (depth and surface), form (air and liquid filtration), manufacturing processes (spunbond, meltblown, needlepunch, and others), and end-use industries including water filtration, transportation, HVAC, healthcare, food and beverages, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and electronics.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the growing emphasis by governments and industries on environmental sustainability. As developing regions experience rapid economic growth, industrial activity increases, leading to higher levels of air and water pollution. This surge in pollution is driving the demand for effective filtration solutions across various sectors, making nonwoven filter media more essential than ever.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Water and Air Pollution: Rising levels of pollution from industrial, urban, and vehicular sources are driving the need for effective filtration systems. Nonwoven filter media are widely used in air purifiers, HVAC systems, and water treatment facilities due to their ability to capture fine particles and contaminants efficiently.

Regulatory Forces: Governments and environmental agencies are enforcing stricter regulations on emissions and pollution control. These regulations are pushing industries to adopt advanced filtration technologies, increasing the demand for high-performance nonwoven filter media.

Green Buildings: The global push for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has led to a surge in green construction. These buildings often incorporate advanced HVAC systems that rely on nonwoven filters to maintain indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Automotive Filtration: As EVs become more mainstream, the need for effective cabin air filtration and thermal management systems grows. Nonwoven filter media are used in EVs for air purification and battery cooling, supporting both passenger comfort and vehicle performance.

Demand for Biodegradable Nonwoven Filter Media: With increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, there is a growing preference for biodegradable and eco-friendly filter materials. Nonwoven media made from natural or compostable fibers are gaining popularity in various sectors, especially where single-use filters are common.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $6.3 billion Market size forecast $8.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, Form, Manufacturing Process, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey and South Africa Market drivers • Increasing water and air pollution. • Regulatory forces. • Green buildings. • EVs and automotive filtration. • Demand for biodegradable nonwoven filter media.

Interesting facts:

China , Europe , and North America collectively account for over 75% of the global market for nonwoven fabrics.

Germany , China , and the U.S lead the world in the production of filter fabrics, making them the leading contributors in this specialized segment.

Nonwoven fabrics represent approximately 40% of all technical textiles by volume, highlighting their significant role in the industry.

Emerging startups

Autotech Nonwovens (Gujarat, India ) : Autotech is a manufacturer of 'nonwovens' for automotive, filtration, medical and industrial applications. The company is a one-stop solution provider for nonwovens for automotive interiors, hot gas and liquid filtration, and N95 face masks.

Monadnock Nonwovens LLC. ( Mt. Pocono, Pa. , U.S.): MNW originally produced nonwoven filtration media for vacuum bags but now designs more high-performance technical products, particularly in automotive and filtration media.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?



- The nonwoven filter media market is projected reach $8.5 billion by 2029, with a 5.2% CAGR for the forecast period 2024-2029.



What factors are driving the growth of the market?



- Key drivers include:



- Increasing water and air pollution.

- Regulatory forces.

- Green buildings.



Which market segments are covered in the report?



- The nonwoven filter media market is segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process and end user. The type segment is further segmented into depth and surface. The form segment is sub-segmented into air filtration and liquid filtration. The manufacturing process is segmented into spunbond, meltblown, wetlaid, drylaid, needlepunch and apertured film. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into water filtration, transportation, HVAC, healthcare, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and electronics.



Which type segment will be dominant through 2029?



- Depth dominates the type segment.



Which region has the largest market share?



- Asia-Pacific has the largest market share gaining interest due to strict government regulations towards environmental pollution, growth of the manufacturing sector and rising awareness of air and water pollution.

Market leaders include:

AHLSTROM

BASF

CEREX ADVANCED FABRICS INC.

DUPONT

FIBERTEX NONWOVENS A/S

FITESA S.A. AND AFFILIATES

GESSNER

HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE

JOHNS MANVILLE

KCWW

KHOSLA PROFIL PVT. LTD.

LYDALL INC.

MAGNERA CORP.

SANDLER AG

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

