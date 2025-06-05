Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Set for 11.8% CAGR Boost, Propelled by Silicon Photonics Innovation ' | BCC Research LLC'

"Comprehensive Report on Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) Market: Advancements, Dynamics and Applications Across Industries; Insights into Innovations, Regulatory Challenges and Market Opportunities"

BOSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Photonic Integrated Circuits: Global Markets with Special Focus on Silicon Photonics" is expected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2024 to $24.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 through 2029.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the photonic integrated circuits (PICs) market, focusing on components such as transceivers, lasers, modulators, detectors, multiplexers/demultiplexers (MUX/DEMUX) and optical amplifiers, assessing their adoption across diverse applications that include optical communication, sensing, biophotonics and optical signal processing. The study consists of a regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, highlighting market dynamics, trends and innovations.

The relevance of this report lies in the significant advancements in the PICs market. Innovations are expanding PIC applications across various industries, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in telecommunications, the growing adoption of quantum computing, and the need for miniaturized and energy-efficient solutions in optical systems. Staying updated on these developments is crucial for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

High-Speed Data Transmission: Increasing data consumption from smart devices and IoT requires faster data transmission. PICs, especially silicon photonics, meet these needs with high-speed, low-latency data handling.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: PICs use light for data transmission, reducing power consumption and heat, making them energy-efficient and aligning with sustainability goals.

Device Miniaturization: PICs integrate multiple photonic functions on a single chip, reducing size and complexity, which is essential for compact devices in telecom, medical, and consumer electronics.

Sustainability Advances: Sustainability initiatives drive innovations in PICs, leading to efficient manufacturing and materials, reducing environmental impact, and supporting broader sustainability goals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $12.5 billion Market size forecast $24.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Component, integration type, raw material, application, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America the Middle East, and Africa) Market drivers • Rising demand for high-speed data transmission and processing. • Emphasis on enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability. • Expanding requirements for device miniaturization and compact solutions. • Advances through sustainability initiatives.

Interesting facts:

Advanced PICs, which improve data transmission and processing, are making light-based technologies more efficient than traditional electronic circuits.

Combining advanced PICs with new technologies allows for faster data transfer, lower power use, and smaller device sizes, improving telecommunications, quantum computing and high-speed internet performance.

PICs are increasingly used in healthcare, automotive and telecommunications because they offer high-speed communication and reliability. This trend shows a shift toward photonic technologies for new applications like self-driving cars, real-time data processing and advanced sensors.

Emerging startups:

Ephos

Lightmatter

Salience Labs Ltd.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

The global PICs market is projected to reach $24.2 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the market include:

Rising demand for high-speed data transmission and processing.

Emphasis on enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability.

Expanding requirements for device miniaturization and compact solutions.

3. What segments are covered in the report?

The report is segmented into component, integration type, raw material, application and region.

4. Which application segment will be dominant in 2029?

The Optical datacom application segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

5. Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global PICs market.

Leading companies include:

AYAR LABS

BROADEX TECHNOLOGIES

CIENA CORP.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

COHERENT CORP.

EFFECT PHOTONICS

EMCORE CORP.

INFINERA CORP.

INTEL CORP.

LUMENTUM OPERATIONS LLC.

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC.

POLARITON TECHNOLOGIES AG

SCINTIL PHOTONICS

SOURCE PHOTONICS

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

