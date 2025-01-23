Global Stevia Drinks Market to Reach USD 1.04 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Low-Calorie Beverages | Valuates Reports

Stevia Drinks Market is Segmented by Type (Fruit Juices, Soda, Tea Drinks), by Application (Offline, Online)

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Stevia Drinks Market was valued at USD 723.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1048.9 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Stevia Drinks Market:

The stevia drinks market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising consumer demand for healthier and natural alternatives to sugary beverages. Stevia, as a zero-calorie and plant-based sweetener, aligns with global health trends focused on reducing sugar intake and promoting wellness. Key drivers of market growth include the increasing adoption of stevia in fruit juices, sodas, and other beverages, coupled with the expansion of offline and online retail channels. Innovations in beverage manufacturing, combined with strategic marketing and distribution efforts, further enhance the appeal of stevia drinks.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE STEVIA DRINKS MARKET:

Fruit juices are a significant driver in the growth of the stevia drinks market, leveraging their natural appeal and health benefits. Consumers increasingly seek beverages that offer the sweetness of fruit without the added sugars, making stevia an attractive alternative. Stevia's zero-calorie profile aligns with the rising demand for low-calorie and sugar-free options, particularly in the health-conscious demographic. Additionally, the versatility of stevia allows it to blend seamlessly with various fruit flavors, enhancing the taste without compromising on sweetness. This combination appeals to both individual consumers and health-focused brands aiming to expand their product lines. The trend towards natural and organic products further boosts the adoption of stevia in fruit juices, as consumers prefer ingredients perceived as safer and more sustainable. As the market for functional and flavored beverages continues to expand, fruit juices fortified with stevia are poised to capture a larger share, driving overall market growth.

Soda consumption is a pivotal factor driving the growth of the stevia drinks market, as consumers increasingly opt for healthier alternatives to traditional sugary beverages. The rising awareness of the adverse effects of excessive sugar intake, such as obesity and diabetes, has led to a surge in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free sodas. Stevia, a natural sweetener, provides the desired sweetness without the associated calories, making it an ideal substitute in the soda industry. Beverage companies are incorporating stevia into their product lines to cater to health-conscious consumers and comply with regulatory guidelines on sugar reduction. Additionally, the flavor profile of stevia complements a wide range of soda flavors, enhancing taste while maintaining sweetness. Marketing campaigns highlighting stevia's natural origin and health benefits further accelerate its adoption in sodas. As the global soda market evolves towards more sustainable and health-friendly options, stevia-based sodas are expected to gain significant traction, propelling the growth of the stevia drinks market.

Offline sales channels are crucial in driving the growth of the stevia drinks market, providing widespread accessibility and consumer trust. Traditional retail outlets, including supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty health food shops, play a vital role in reaching a broad customer base. Physical stores offer consumers the opportunity to sample stevia drinks, enhancing product awareness and encouraging trial purchases. Additionally, the presence of stevia drinks in mainstream retail settings underscores their acceptance and popularity, attracting a diverse demographic. Promotional activities, in-store displays, and strategic placement within stores further boost visibility and sales. Moreover, partnerships with retail chains enable manufacturers to leverage established distribution networks, ensuring consistent product availability across regions.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a major factor driving the growth of the stevia drinks market. As awareness about the negative impacts of excessive sugar consumption on health, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases, intensifies, consumers are actively seeking healthier alternatives. Stevia, being a natural, zero-calorie sweetener, aligns perfectly with this trend, offering the sweetness without the associated health risks. This shift in consumer behavior is evident in the growing preference for beverages that promote wellness and offer functional benefits. Additionally, the trend towards preventive healthcare encourages the adoption of low-sugar and sugar-free options, further boosting the demand for stevia drinks. Marketing campaigns highlighting the health benefits of stevia and endorsements by health professionals also enhance consumer trust and acceptance.

The surge in demand for natural and organic products significantly propels the stevia drinks market. Consumers are increasingly favoring beverages that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic sweeteners, seeking products that are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly. Stevia, derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant, fits this demand perfectly as a natural sweetener. Its plant-based origin appeals to consumers looking for clean-label products, enhancing the marketability of stevia drinks. Moreover, the organic segment of the beverage industry emphasizes sustainability and natural ingredients, aligning with stevia's eco-friendly profile.

The expansion of health and wellness trends plays a pivotal role in driving the stevia drinks market. As consumers increasingly prioritize overall well-being and adopt healthier lifestyles, there is a growing demand for beverages that support these objectives. Stevia drinks, with their low-calorie and sugar-free attributes, cater directly to this trend by offering sweet-tasting options without compromising health. The integration of additional functional ingredients, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics, into stevia drinks further enhances their appeal, providing added health benefits beyond basic hydration and sweetness. Wellness-focused brands leverage these attributes to market stevia drinks as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Social media influencers and wellness advocates also contribute to the popularity of stevia drinks by endorsing their benefits, thereby influencing consumer choices.

Regulatory support and sugar reduction policies are significant factors driving the stevia drinks market. Governments and health organizations worldwide are implementing measures to reduce sugar consumption, aiming to combat public health issues like obesity and diabetes. These regulations include sugar taxes, labeling requirements, and restrictions on sugar content in beverages, encouraging manufacturers to seek alternative sweeteners. Stevia, being a natural and non-caloric sweetener, is an attractive option for compliance with these policies. Regulatory endorsements and approvals of stevia as a safe sweetener enhance its credibility and acceptance among consumers and manufacturers alike. Additionally, incentives for producing low-sugar and sugar-free products further stimulate the adoption of stevia drinks.

STEVIA DRINKS MARKET SHARE

Global core stevia drinks manufacturers include Coca Cola Pepsi Company,Bai etc. The top 3 companies hold a share of about 60%.

China is the largest market, with a share of about 25%, followed by Europe and North America with the share of about 21% and 19%.

In terms of product, fruit juices is the largest segment, with a share of about 40%.

Key Companies:

Coca Cola

Pepsi Company

Nongfu Spring

Bai

Nestle S A

Celsius

Del Monte

Zevia

