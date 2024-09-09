Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The pharmaceutical excipients market is expanding rapidly due to increased demand for pharmaceutical production driven by investments, recent advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, and the rising number of excipient development activities by biotech and pharmaceutical companies. These factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth for Pharmaceutical Excipients from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global pharmaceutical excipients market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global pharmaceutical excipients market during the forecast period. In the functionality segment of the pharmaceutical excipients market, the binders category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable pharmaceutical excipients companies such as BASF SE, ADM, DuPont, Croda International PLC, Kerry, Roquette Frères, Ashland, Innophos, Associated British Foods PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Air Liquide, DSM, Merck KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant, Clyzo, Inc., SPI Pharma, Lavina Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Freund Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

In November 2023, IFF's and BASF's Pharma Solutions divisions collaborated to bring IFF's leading product brands in pharmaceutical excipients to BASF's Virtual Pharma Assistant platform - ZoomLab™. The platform is a science-based digital technology developed to quickly and accurately forecast the appropriate excipients required for the production of new pharmaceutical formulations, thereby overcoming formulation problems. ZoomLab™, powered by BASF's unique technology, helps formulators accelerate formulation design by predicting the most effective excipients for a specific active pharmaceutical ingredient. It also allows customers to create adjustments, with a variety of substances to choose from, including IFF's well-known high-quality excipients.

In October 2023, Clariant announced new additions to its portfolio of high-performing pharmaceutical ingredient solutions to support the evolution of safe and effective medicines. Clariant launched three new VitiPure® excipients allowing for a multitude of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) formulations and administration routes.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Overview

Pharmaceutical excipients are non-active ingredients used in drug formulations to aid the production, stability, and effectiveness of pharmaceutical products. They serve a variety of functions including acting as binders, fillers, preservatives, and stabilizers, thus ensuring the drug maintains its intended quality throughout its shelf life. Excipients can be critical in optimizing the release profile of the active ingredient, enhancing the drug's solubility, or improving the taste and appearance of oral medications. The choice of excipient can influence the overall safety and efficacy of the medication, making their selection and testing a crucial aspect of drug development.

Moreover, excipients are not merely inert substances; they can also play a role in modifying the drug's release and absorption in the body. For example, in controlled-release formulations, excipients can help regulate the rate at which the active ingredient is released into the bloodstream, providing therapeutic benefits over an extended period. The compatibility of excipients with the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and their potential interactions are rigorously evaluated to avoid adverse effects and ensure patient safety. Consequently, excipient selection is a complex process that balances functionality with regulatory requirements, ultimately aiming to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of the drug while minimizing risks.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the pharmaceutical excipients market and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is largely due to the expanding pharmaceutical market, increased investments in R&D within the industry, and ongoing product development in the region. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with rising R&D investments, is expected to boost demand for pharmaceutical excipients used in manufacturing, creating a favorable growth environment for the market in the coming years.

Additionally, in January 2022, Lubrizol Life Science (LLS) Health, a global frontrunner in pharmaceutical research innovation, launched Apisolex in the United States. This new solubility-enhancing excipient for parenteral medications addresses solubility issues that traditional excipients or production methods cannot overcome.

Overall, these factors combined are projected to propel the North American pharmaceutical excipients market throughout the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Dynamics

The pharmaceutical excipients market is a dynamic sector influenced by various factors driving growth and evolution. Excipients, the inactive substances used in drug formulations to facilitate the delivery and effectiveness of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), are experiencing increased demand due to the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases. As pharmaceutical companies innovate with new drug formulations and delivery systems, the need for sophisticated excipients that enhance drug stability, solubility, and bioavailability is growing.

Regulatory pressures and stringent quality standards also play a critical role in shaping the market dynamics. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA have stringent guidelines for the safety and efficacy of excipients used in pharmaceutical products. These regulations drive pharmaceutical manufacturers to seek high-quality excipients that comply with global standards, thereby ensuring patient safety and product effectiveness. As regulations evolve, there is a continuous push for innovation in excipient formulations to meet these rigorous standards.

Technological advancements are another key factor influencing the market. The development of novel excipients through advanced technologies, such as nanotechnology and biotechnology, is opening new avenues for drug formulation. These innovations allow for the creation of excipients with enhanced performance characteristics, such as improved controlled release profiles and targeted delivery. This technological progress supports the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market by offering more effective solutions for drug development and delivery.

Market dynamics are also shaped by the increasing trend of personalized medicine. As the industry shifts towards tailored therapies that cater to individual patient needs, there is a growing demand for excipients that can be customized to suit specific drug delivery requirements. This trend is driving the development of new excipient materials and formulations that can address the diverse needs of personalized medicine, thereby fueling market growth.

Lastly, the global nature of the pharmaceutical industry impacts the excipients market. The expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug consumption in emerging markets, coupled with the need for cost-effective excipient solutions, is reshaping market dynamics. Companies are increasingly focusing on expanding their presence in these regions to capitalize on the growing demand and to address the unique challenges associated with local regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market CAGR ~6% Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size by 2030 ~USD 14 Billion Key Pharmaceutical Excipients Companies BASF SE, ADM, DuPont, Croda International PLC, Kerry, Roquette Frères, Ashland, Innophos, Associated British Foods PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Air Liquide, DSM, Merck KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant, Clyzo, Inc., SPI Pharma, Lavina Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Freund Corporation, among others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Assessment

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation By Type: Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, and Others

Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, and Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation By Application: Oral, Parenteral, and Topical

Oral, Parenteral, and Topical

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation By Functionality: Fillers, Binders, Coatings and Colorants, Flavouring Agents, Preservatives, and Others

Fillers, Binders, Coatings and Colorants, Flavouring Agents, Preservatives, and Others

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Introduction 2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Layout 8 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

