Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Projected to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR

Transformative Market Insights and Future Outlook: Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents (2024-2029) – Trends, Strategies, and ESG Innovations Shaping Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, and Reagents: Global Markets," is estimated to increase from $10.0 billion in 2024 to $16.7 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2024 through 2029.

The report breaks down the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools and reagents by product type, disease or application, end user, and region. Product types include gene vectors, proteins, antibodies, small molecules, bioreactors, and assays. The report covers diseases like cancer and rare diseases, and end users such as pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, research institutes, and clinical labs. It also provides market estimates from 2023 to 2029.

The report discusses the company strategies and collaborations, regulations, and economic factors affecting the market for CGT and reagents. It analyzes patent activity, competition in the market, strategic recommendations ESG trends to help companies plan their strategies.

The factors driving the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools and reagents include:

Investments in CGT Research: Significant funding is boosting R&D in cell and gene therapy, speeding up the discovery and improvement of therapies.

Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing: Companies are increasing their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for cell and gene therapies, ensuring efficient and large-scale production.

Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is increasing the demand for innovative treatments, making cell and gene therapies more essential.

Collaborations and Acquisitions: Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among biotech companies, pharmaceutical firms, and research institutions enhance innovation and market expansion by pooling resources and expertise.

Request a sample copy of the global market for cell and gene therapy (CGT) tools and reagents report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $9.2 billion Market size forecast $16.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product, Application, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Korea Market drivers • Investments in CGT research • Capacity expansions for clinical and commercial manufacturing • Increasing incidence of chronic diseases • Collaborations and acquisitions

Interesting facts:

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, more than 100 unique gene, cell, and RNA therapies had received global authorization, with an additional 3,700+ therapies in various clinical and preclinical research stages.

Cell and gene therapies hold promise for treating a wide range of conditions, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary disorders, spinal cord injuries, type I diabetes, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, stroke, burns, and osteoarthritis.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. How large will the cell and gene therapy tools market get, and how fast will it grow?

The market is expected to grow from $10.0 billion in 2024 to $16.7 billion by the end of 2029, with an annual growth rate of 10.8%.

2. What are the main reasons for the market's growth?

The market is growing because of more investments in CGT research, expanding manufacturing capacity, rising cases of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of collaborations and acquisitions.

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report covers market growth projections, recent company developments, products, applications, end users, ESG trends, the regulatory landscape, and promising market for business expansion.

4. Which product type will lead the market in 2029?

The immunoassays segment will continue to dominate the market through 2029.

5. Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Market leaders include:

ABCAM LTD.

ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

AKRON BIOTECH

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

BIO-TECHNE

CYTIVA

FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC

MILTENYI BIOTEC

PROTEINTECH GROUP INC.

QIAGEN

REVVITY

SARTORIUS CELLGENIX GMBH

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Other related reports include:

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets: The report analyzes the iPSC market by application, product function, cell type, and species. Key segments include drug development, academic research, and regenerative medicine. The report assesses the current market, future needs, and growth forecasts through 2028. It also explores market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and profiles key players, covering their business segments, financials, and recent developments. It also explores emerging technologies, the regulatory landscape, patent activity, and investment outlook.

CRISPR Technology: Global Markets: The CRISPR technology market report projects growth through 2029, analyzing applications such as drug development, agriculture, and diagnostics. It also examines end users, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations.

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, please contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg