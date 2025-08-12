Global Contract Manufacturing Market on Track for $968.7 Billion by 2030

"With rising demand across pharma, electronics, and automotive sectors, contract manufacturing offers cost savings, supply chain stability, and access to specialized expertise, making it a strategic choice for future growth."

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2030" is projected to grow from $686.4 billion in 2025 to $968.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed look at the contract manufacturing market, analyzing it by contract type, distribution channel, and end-use industry. It explores the technological developments, regulatory factors, and competitive dynamics, along with economic trends influencing the market. Highlights include a patent analysis a discussion of ESG trends, and an evaluation of emerging technologies. The report also provides regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, and concludes with profiles of major industry players.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rising consumer demand in healthcare and electronics. Contract manufacturers help OEMs meet this demand by allowing them to focus on core strengths, reduce costs, and scale efficiently, resulting in faster market entry and improved product quality. It provides a clear view of the current market, and future opportunities, and a five-year forecast for strategic planning. Additionally, it analyzes macroeconomic factors across regions to support both established and emerging players in developing effective strategies.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Demand for Outsourcing: Companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and focus on core business areas like innovation and marketing. Contract manufacturers offer specialized expertise and scalable production, making them attractive partners across industries.

Growing Expansion of the Consumer Electronics Industry: The rapid growth of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearables, and smart devices, is driving demand for high-volume, precision manufacturing. Contract manufacturers help meet this demand with advanced capabilities and global supply chain support.

Technological Advances in the Manufacturing Sector: Innovations such as automation, AI, and smart factories are transforming manufacturing. Contract manufacturers adopting these technologies can offer faster, more flexible, and cost-effective production for clients.

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure: Global investments in healthcare, especially in emerging markets, are boosting demand for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. Contract manufacturers play a key role in supplying these products efficiently and in compliance with regulations.

Increasing Collaboration Between Contract Manufacturers and Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical giants are partnering with contract manufacturers to streamline drug development, production, and distribution. These collaborations help reduce time-to-market, manage costs, and navigate complex regulatory environments, especially for biologics and specialty drugs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $648.5 billion Market size forecast $968.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Contract Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use Industries and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa, and South America Market drivers









Interesting facts:

Advanced technologies like automation and robotics have revolutionized contract manufacturing, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and utilization. This transformation has significantly improved the efficiency and responsiveness of manufacturing processes.

In 2024, the direct tender segment accounted for the largest market share at 74.1%, driven by a surge in contracts through direct tender distribution channels. Large-scale industries increasingly favor direct tenders due to the benefits they offer to OEMs.

The Asia-Pacific region led the global contract manufacturing market in 2024 with a 38.4% share, and is expected to reach a market value of $354.4 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by rising investments in consumer electronics and the rapid expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Emerging startups:

Mefron: Mefron is an Indian startup that provides electronic manufacturing services across various applications and industries and delivers value-added engineering services.

IndyGeneUS Bio: IndyGeneUS Bio is an innovative cell and gene therapy company focused on diversity-driven gene target discoveries and data security. In 2024, the company raised $1.8 million in a round of funding, which will help it create a blockchain-encrypted repository dedicated to clinical and multi-omics data.

AtomVie: AtomVie is a CDMO with in-depth experience in GMP radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, including expertise in radiolabeling with an array of radioisotopes. The company has delivered more than 3,000 doses since 2023 with 99% accuracy across 26 countries and six continents within 72 hours.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?



- The market is projected to reach $969 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?



- The key factors driving the growth of the market are:

- Increasing demand for outsourcing products.

- Expansion of the consumer electronics industry.

- Technological advances in the manufacturing sector.



Which market segments are covered in the report?



- Contract type

- Distribution channel

- End-Use industry.



Which end-use industry will be dominant through 2030?



- The consumer electronics segment will dominate the market through 2030.



Which region has the largest market share?



- The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global contract manufacturing market.

Market leaders Include:

AENOVA HOLDING GMBH

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

CATALENT INC.

CELESTICA INC.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

FLEX LTD.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

JABIL INC.

KINPO GROUP

SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

USI

VENTURE CORP. LTD.

WISTRON CORP.

