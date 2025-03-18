Global leaders pledge bolder cooperation and solidarity to accelerate a just and equitable energy transition and climate resilience

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministers from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Pacific have recommitted to exploring collaborative opportunities to accelerate a just and equitable energy transition. At two Ministerial gatherings at the SEforALL Global Forum, ministers from 28 countries also spoke of advancing climate resilience for populations in the Global South.

Ministers from Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Pacific meet during the SEforALL Global Forum held in Barbados

The Ministerial for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) saw Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, Solomon Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, represented, and emphasised the need for urgent mobilization of climate finance to support energy transition and climate resilience agendas. The Call to Action endorsed by the ministers highlighted the need for ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans, equitable distribution of climate finance allocations, enhanced local capacity and job opportunities, and accelerated deployment of innovative technological solutions across SIDS. Further, the SIDS ministerial embraced the need for strengthening international collaboration, setting the stage for impactful participation at COP30 in Brazil

The Global Ministerial underscored the importance of enhanced global cooperation to support the growing energy needs in developing countries while addressing climate vulnerability. The ministers present endorsed the Just and Inclusive Energy Transition Principles formulated by the G20 led by the Presidency of Brazil in 2024 and released a global communiqué that aims to accelerate a just and inclusive energy transition that is able to leverage development finance, multilateral and bilateral, to advance actions that are in line with domestic developmental goals and global shared commitments as enshrined in the Paris Agreement. The communiqué also reiterated the commitments made by African heads of state in the Dar es Salaam Declaration made at the African Energy Summit in January 2025 to implement Mission 300, the initiative to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

The ministers recognized the energy transition plans championed by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) as essential drivers of investment. These tools continue to offer strategic roadmaps for countries, highlighting opportunities for sustainable growth and energy infrastructure development.

Quotes

'The two ministerials highlight the importance of working together to bridge energy access gaps, fostering economic development, and ensuring that the energy transitions in developing nations align with global climate goals under the Paris Agreement. We now need to move from commitments to action, creating lasting change globally.'

Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, the Chair of the SIDS Ministerial and Co-Chair of the Global Ministerial, Minister for Energy and Business for Barbados

'The pledges made here today speak to the growing consensus on the need to ensure that the energy transition takes into account the needs of every nation to achieve energy access, participate in economic development and secure opportunities to participate in diversified supply chains. I am pleased to see that it also builds on our commitments made at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam and implementing Mission 300.'

Hon. Wale Edun, the Co-Chair of the Global Ministerial, the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance for Nigeria

'We need to work together to accelerate progress across the world on energy, climate and development. The pledges made today will go a long way in helping us close energy access gaps especially in Africa and Asia, accelerate the clean energy transition and spur greater national commitments through more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).'

Damilola Ogunbiyi is the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (UN SRSG) for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy

'Pakistan's clean energy ambitions are not just about sustainability, they are a promise to future generations for a greener, more resilient nation powered by innovation and responsibility. This is why we fully endorse the global communique to enhance greater international cooperation to transition to cleaner energy sources.'

Mr. Muhammed Ali, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan

'Fiji stands on the frontlines of climate change, not by choice, but by consequence. Our survival depends on the world's commitment to urgent and bold action. The pledges made today will set the stage for impactful participation by small island states at COP30 in Brazil later in the year.'

Amb. Amena Yauvoli, Ambassador to Indonesia, High Commissioner to Singapore and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Republic of Fiji

'Renewables-based energy transitions can be a powerful equaliser in the world. We must see the energy transitions from different angles, to capture its profound impact on the established socio-economic, technological, and geopolitical trends around the world. The SIDS Call to Action is particularly welcome, as it will strengthen national and regional institutions to accelerate renewable energy and energy efficiency in these small island nations.'

Francesco La Camera, the Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

'To combat climate change and accelerate clean energy, we must scale up climate investment funds and turn ambition into impact. The Climate Investment Funds is available to emerging and developing countries to accelerate climate action by empowering transformations in clean technology, energy access, climate resilience, and sustainable development.'

Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF)

Sustainable Energy for All is an independent organization, hosted by UNOPS, with a global mandate to accelerate progress on the energy transition in emerging and developing countries. We work at the intersection of energy, climate, and development. We collaborate with governments and partners worldwide to end energy poverty, accelerate the deployment of renewable energy solutions, and combat climate change. Our vision is a world where everyone, everywhere, can lead a dignified life on a healthy planet, powered by sustainable energy. We promote this vision by pushing for higher ambitions, stronger policies, greater finance flows, increased localization and green jobs, and faster results toward an energy transition that leaves no one behind. For more information, visit seforall.org

