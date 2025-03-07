Global leaders heading to Bridgetown for critical discussions on energy, climate and sustainable development

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just five years remaining to achieve the 2030 Global Goals including global energy targets in line with Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), the Sustainable Energy for All Global Forum takes place from 12–13 March 2025 in Bridgetown, Barbados, to catalyze action and raise ambition with the aim to end energy poverty and accelerate a just and inclusive energy transition.

Over 1000 high-level representatives from government, business, development institutions, civil society and youth organizations will assemble in Bridgetown to celebrate success, facilitate new partnerships, and provide practical pathways to equitably transition energy and transform lives.

This sixth SEforALL Global Forum is being organized under the theme "Sustainable Energy for Equity, Security and Prosperity". It is the first to be held in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Initial confirmed speakers in the two-day programme include:

H.E. Mia Amor Mottley , Prime Minister, Barbados

, Prime Minister, H.E. Julius Maada Bio , President, Sierra Leone

, President, Amina J. Mohammed , United Nations Deputy Secretary-General

, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Hon. Doto Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Tanzania

H.E. Mukhtar Babayev , COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues/Climate Envoy

, President and Representative of the President of the Republic of on Climate Issues/Climate Envoy H.E. Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago, COP30 President-Designate, Brazil

President-Designate, H.E. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Nigeria

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group

Dr. Armstrong Alexis, Deputy Secretary-General, The Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

(CARICOM) Tariye Gbadegesin, CEO, Climate Investment Fund

Mafalda Duarte , Executive Director, Green Climate Fund

The Government of Barbados as the co-host of the 2025 SEforALL Global Forum is once again showing its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and a clean energy future.

"Barbados is committed to a sustainable energy transition within our borders and beyond. That is why we are proud to partner with Sustainable Energy for All on this Global Forum, which will be a pivotal moment in the fight for climate justice and ensuring developing countries are supported with their energy transition efforts," said Hon. Lisa Cummins, Senator and Minister of Energy and Business, Government of Barbados.

"Under Prime Minister Mottley's leadership, Barbados has become a trailblazer for a just and equitable energy transition. I cannot think of a more fitting place to hold the 2025 SEforALL Global Forum, which will generate bold ideas, commitments and collaborations aimed at ending energy poverty and climate change," said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

With Ministers from over 30 countries expected to attend, two Ministerial Roundtables will be organized to foster collaboration and ambition and increase investment for the energy transition in developing economies and emerging markets.

The Forum will also play host to a number of key announcements and launches, including the DRE fund on innovative finance, and country energy transition ambitions through energy transition and investment plans.

In addition to the Forum's main programme, the first global winners of The Energy Heroes Award will be unveiled, showcasing how groundbreaking ideas are translating into real-world impact.

Finally, the Forum provides a critical platform ahead of COP30, where the COP30 Presidency will unveil a roadmap to guide enhanced climate finance leading up to the global climate talks later in the year.

More information on the 2025 SEforALL Global Forum is available at https://www.seforall.org/forum

