Global In-Vehicle Wireless Charger Market to Reach USD 22.4 Billion by 2030: Key Trends and Growth Drivers | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Vehicle Wireless Charger Market is Segmented by Type (5W-15W, 15W-50W), by Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Car).

The Global In-Vehicle Wireless Charger Market was valued at USD 3468 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 22430 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of In-Vehicle Wireless Charger Market:

The in-vehicle wireless charger market has been experiencing growth, driven by the increasing demand for convenient charging solutions in automobiles. As consumers rely more on electronic devices, the integration of wireless charging systems in vehicles offers a seamless charging experience without the clutter of cables.

Automakers are incorporating these systems into various vehicle models to enhance user convenience and meet consumer expectations for modern in-car technology. The market encompasses different power segments, including 5W–15W and 15W–50W, catering to various device charging needs. Passenger cars constitute a significant portion of this market, reflecting the widespread adoption of wireless charging features in personal vehicles.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE IN-VEHICLE WIRELESS CHARGER MARKET:

The 5W–15W segment is pivotal in propelling the in-vehicle wireless charger market, primarily due to its compatibility with a wide range of consumer electronic devices. This power range offers a balance between charging speed and energy efficiency, making it ideal for daily commuting needs. Automakers are increasingly integrating these chargers into vehicles to enhance user convenience, especially in mid-range and economy models. The widespread adoption of Qi-standard wireless charging in smartphones has further accelerated this trend, ensuring seamless device compatibility. Moreover, the relatively lower cost of implementing 5W–15W charging systems makes them attractive for manufacturers aiming to offer value-added features without significantly increasing vehicle prices. As consumer demand for in-car connectivity and convenience grows, this segment is expected to witness sustained growth.

The 15W–50W segment is experiencing significant growth in the in-vehicle wireless charger market, driven by the increasing demand for faster charging solutions. This power range caters to high-end smartphones and tablets that support rapid charging, aligning with consumer expectations for quick power replenishment during short trips. Luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers are adopting these high-power chargers to differentiate their offerings and enhance user experience. Additionally, advancements in thermal management and safety features have made it feasible to integrate higher wattage chargers without compromising vehicle safety. The growing prevalence of electric vehicles, which often require efficient charging solutions for auxiliary devices, further propels this segment. As technology evolves, the 15W–50W segment is poised to become a standard in modern vehicles, offering both speed and reliability.

The passenger car segment is a major contributor to the growth of the in-vehicle wireless charger market, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. The increasing consumer preference for convenience and connectivity features in vehicles has led automakers to integrate wireless charging systems, especially in mid to high-end models. The proliferation of smartphones and other portable devices necessitates in-car charging solutions, making wireless chargers a desirable feature. Furthermore, the rise of electric and hybrid passenger vehicles, which often come equipped with advanced infotainment systems, complements the adoption of wireless charging. As urbanization and digital lifestyles continue to influence consumer behavior, the demand for in-vehicle wireless charging in passenger cars is expected to grow steadily.

Modern consumers prioritize convenience in their daily lives, and this preference extends to their vehicles. In-vehicle wireless charging offers a hassle-free solution to keep devices powered without dealing with cords and adapters. This feature is particularly appealing to younger demographics and urban dwellers who value technology integration. Automakers are capitalizing on this trend by incorporating wireless charging pads in easily accessible locations within the vehicle cabin. The perceived value of convenience features like wireless charging can influence purchasing decisions, making it a competitive differentiator in the automotive market. As consumer expectations evolve, the demand for such features is anticipated to grow.

Technological innovations have significantly improved the efficiency and safety of wireless charging systems. Developments in inductive charging, magnetic resonance, and radio frequency-based charging have enhanced power transfer rates and reduced energy losses. These advancements make it feasible to charge devices quickly and safely within the vehicle environment. Additionally, improvements in heat management and foreign object detection ensure user safety and device protection. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of more efficient and compact wireless charging systems in vehicles becomes increasingly viable, driving market growth.

IN-VEHICLE WIRELESS CHARGER MARKET SHARE:

The in-vehicle wireless charger market exhibits significant regional variations, with Asia-Pacific leading due to its robust automotive industry and high smartphone penetration. China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, driven by technological advancements and consumer demand for convenience features.

North America follows, propelled by the integration of wireless charging in electric vehicles and luxury cars.

Key Companies:

InvisPower

ADAYO

Luxshare Precision Industry

Laird

LG

Sunway

Continental AG

Aptiv

Desay SV

Novero

UniMax Electronics

TEME

- Wireless Charger for Electric Vehicles Market

- Electric Vehicle Wireless Charge System Market

- Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market revenue was USD 229.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2194.2 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 37.6% during the review period (2023-2029).

- Wireless Car Charging Market was valued at USD 3034 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12470 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

- Integrated In-Cabin Wireless Charging Module Market was valued at USD 9880 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 42050 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

- Car Qi Wireless Phone Chargers Market was valued at USD 1038 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2036 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

- Automotive-grade Wireless Charging Chip Market was valued at USD 2352 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5320 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

- Car Mobile Phone Charger Market was valued at USD 542 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 673 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

- Wireless Charging Power Chip Market

- Vehicle Magnetic Wireless Charger Market

- Vehicle-mounted Wireless Charger Market

