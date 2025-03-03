Global In Situ Hybridization Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The demand for in situ hybridization is experiencing significant growth, mainly due to the rising rates of cancer and genetic disorders. This trend is further driven by the increasing incidence of neurological and infectious diseases. Additionally, the growing research and development efforts, along with increased funding, are key factors supporting the positive growth of the in situ hybridization market.

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's In Situ Hybridization Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading in situ hybridization companies' market shares, challenges, in situ hybridization market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market in situ hybridization companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the In Situ Hybridization Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global in situ hybridization market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global in situ hybridization market during the forecast period. In the technology segment of the in situ hybridization market, the fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) category accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable in situ hybridization companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Biocare Medical, LLC, Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., BioView, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne, QIAGEN, BioGenex, ZYTOVISION GmbH, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the in situ hybridization market.

and several others, are currently operating in the in situ hybridization market. In January 2024 , Biocare Medical, LLC, a US-based tissue diagnostic company announced its collaboration with Molecular Instruments to develop automated bioimaging. This partnership combines Biocare Medical's proficiency in automated bioimaging systems with MI's array of advanced HCR™ Products, establishing a new benchmark in automated in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC).

a US-based tissue diagnostic company announced its collaboration with Molecular Instruments to develop automated bioimaging. This partnership combines Biocare Medical's proficiency in automated bioimaging systems with MI's array of advanced HCR™ Products, establishing a new benchmark in automated in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC). In May 2023 , Bio-Techne, a US-based life sciences company launched Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH). RNAscope HiPlex12 Flex Kit allows for the visualization of highly multiplexed RNA biomarkers utilizing the Hyperion XTi or previous versions of the Hyperion Imaging System. This cutting-edge system facilitates the simultaneous detection and precise quantification of over 40 biomarkers from any tissue sample in a single imaging step, employing Imaging Mass Cytometry.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the in situ hybridization market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global In Situ Hybridization Market Report

In Situ Hybridization Overview

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a powerful laboratory technique used to detect and localize specific nucleic acid sequences within intact tissue sections or whole cells. This method relies on the principle of complementary base pairing between a probe (typically a labeled RNA or DNA strand) and its target sequence in the sample. The labeled probe binds to the target nucleic acids, allowing for visualization of the precise location of the sequence of interest. ISH is widely used in molecular biology, genomics, and clinical diagnostics to study gene expression, chromosomal mapping, and viral infections, among other applications.

There are two main types of in situ hybridization: conventional ISH, which uses radioactive or non-radioactive probes, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), which utilizes fluorescently labeled probes to offer higher resolution and multiplexing capabilities. ISH is essential for examining gene expression patterns in different tissue types, understanding the spatial distribution of mRNA or DNA within cells, and investigating the effects of genetic mutations. It is a valuable tool in cancer research, developmental biology, and the study of neurological disorders, enabling scientists to gain deeper insights into cellular processes and disease mechanisms.

In Situ Hybridization Market Insights

North America led the in situ hybridization market in 2024, driven by the rising incidence of cancer and rare genetic disorders. In situ hybridization (ISH) plays a crucial role in cancer research and diagnosis, enabling the identification of gene expression and genetic abnormalities associated with cancer, which significantly supports the market's growth in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of molecular diagnostic tests performed in North America is further boosting the expansion of the in situ hybridization market.

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is a diagnostic test that maps genetic material within human cells, identifying specific genes or segments. Due to its ability to detect genetic mutations related to cancer, FISH is an important diagnostic tool for certain cancer types.

In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 220,000 prevalent cases of Down's syndrome, as per DelveInsight's latest assessment on the Down Syndrome Epidem-based Market Forecast Report . The prevalent cases of Down's syndrome by age are segmented into three categories i.e., 0-18, 19-40, 41-60 and >60. Amongst all, the 0-18 category accounted for the highest number of cases in the United States.

In situ hybridization is also used to detect extra chromosomes or chromosome segments, aiding in the diagnosis of Down syndrome. As the prevalence of rare and genetic diseases rises, the market in the region is expected to continue growing.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the in situ hybridization market, get a snapshot of the In Situ Hybridization Market Outlook

In Situ Hybridization Market Dynamics

The in situ hybridization market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced molecular diagnostic techniques in research, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. ISH is widely used for detecting specific nucleic acid sequences within tissues or cells, making it an essential tool for applications like gene expression analysis, cancer diagnostics, and infectious disease research. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing adoption of precision medicine are key drivers behind the expanding market. Additionally, the development of more sophisticated ISH technologies, such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and RNA scope, has further fueled market growth by providing greater sensitivity, specificity, and multiplexing capabilities.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the dynamics of the ISH market. The shift from traditional methods to more automated and high-throughput platforms has greatly improved the efficiency and accuracy of ISH techniques. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automated instruments and reagents, which enhance the ease of use, speed, and reproducibility of assays. These advancements make ISH a more attractive option for large-scale clinical and research applications, where consistency and scalability are essential. Furthermore, the integration of ISH with other molecular biology techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR, is expected to open new opportunities for more comprehensive and detailed genomic analyses.

Another important factor shaping the ISH market dynamics is the growing demand for biomarker discovery and personalized therapies. As the focus of healthcare shifts towards individualized treatment plans, the need for precise molecular profiling techniques has surged. ISH offers an effective way to map gene expression in situ, which is critical for understanding the molecular underpinnings of various diseases. This is particularly relevant in oncology, where tumor profiling helps guide therapeutic decisions. Moreover, the increasing awareness of the potential of exosome-based therapies and the use of complement inhibitors in targeted treatments could drive further applications of ISH in drug discovery and development.

On the supply side, the ISH market is also influenced by the competitive landscape. Key players are continuously striving to innovate and capture market share, with several companies introducing novel ISH reagents and diagnostic kits. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships with academic institutions, hospitals, and biotechnology firms are common strategies employed by these companies to expand their product portfolios and access new markets. Additionally, regional market dynamics, such as the rise of research activities in emerging markets and the adoption of ISH in clinical diagnostics, are also playing a significant role in market expansion. However, challenges such as the high costs of instruments and reagents, and the need for specialized training and technical expertise, could pose barriers to wider adoption, particularly in resource-limited settings.

Get a sneak peek at the in situ hybridization market dynamics @ In Situ Hybridization Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 In Situ Hybridization Market CAGR ~7% In Situ Hybridization Market Size by 2032 USD 2.8 Billion Key In Situ Hybridization Companies Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Biocare Medical, LLC, Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., BioView, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne, QIAGEN, BioGenex, ZYTOVISION GmbH, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, among others

In Situ Hybridization Market Assessment

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents & Kits, and Software

Instruments, Reagents & Kits, and Software

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation By Technology: Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH), and Others

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH), and Others

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation By Application: Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others

Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others

Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the in situ hybridization market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ In Situ Hybridization Companies

Table of Contents

1 In Situ Hybridization Market Report Introduction 2 In Situ Hybridization Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 In Situ Hybridization Market Key Factors Analysis 6 In Situ Hybridization Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 In Situ Hybridization Market Layout 8 In Situ Hybridization Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the in situ hybridization market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the In Situ Hybridization Market Trends

Related Reports

Exosome Market

Exosome Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key exosome companies, including Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Hologic, Bio-Techne., Takara Bio Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Lonza., JSR Corporation., System Biosciences, LLC., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Norgen Biotek Corp., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., among others.

Exosome Therapies Market

Exosome Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key exosome therapies companies, including Direct Biologics, Capricor Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Vitti Labs, Rion, Aruna Bio, EXO Biologics, EV Therapeutics, ReNeuron, Coya Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics, among others.

Down's Syndrome Market

Down's Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Down's syndrome companies, including AELIS FARMA, AC IMMUNE, PERHA PHARMACEUTICALS, ANNOVIS BIO, APHIOS THERAPEUTICS, among others.

Down's Syndrome Pipeline

Down's Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Down's syndrome companies, including Alzheon, Inc, Connecta Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg