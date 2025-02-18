Global Center for Energy Analysis Announces Inaugural Fellows

WASHINGTON , Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Center for Energy Analysis (GCEA) today unveiled five renowned energy analysts and communicators as its inaugural fellows who will drive research into new approaches to energy policy.

Under the leadership of Joseph McMonigle, President and CEO of the GCEA, the fellows will be dedicated to overseeing research and analysis and curating the global energy dialogue through reports and articles as well as interventions at roundtables, industry events and digital media.

The inaugural fellows announced today include: Amena Bakr (Kpler, former Energy Intelligence Group and Reuters), Patricia Schouker (Energy Universe podcast, former policy officer European Commission DG Energy), Jamie Webster (BCG Center on Energy Impact, former IHSMarkit, PFC Energy), Tom Ashby (former IEF, TAQA and Reuters), and Eithne Trainor (public speaker, conference moderator, former BBC, CNBC, SkyNews and Bloomberg).

"We are pleased to announce our inaugural fellows who will drive the work of the center, responding to the urgent energy priorities of our interconnected world," said Mr McMonigle. "From the highest levels of government, to leading consultancies, and respected influencers, our fellows bring unrivalled insights and influence to the global energy dialogue."

The new team members are listed below:

Amena Bakr

Amena Bakr is a leading international energy analyst and influencer, with 145,000 followers on X. She is Head of Middle East Energy & OPEC-plus research at Kpler, where she leads the analysis and client engagement on oil market analysis, OPEC policy, political trends and risk assessments. Previously, she was a senior research analyst with Energy Intelligence Group, where she also served as Chief OPEC Correspondent and Dubai Deputy Bureau Chief. She received several awards for her ground-breaking journalism on energy news and analysis. Before that, Amena was Energy Correspondent for Reuters in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh. Amena holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport in Egypt, with a major in management information systems.

Jamie Webster

Jamie Webster is an internationally recognized energy analyst with expertise on oil and gas markets, the geopolitics of energy and energy security. He is currently the COO of BCG's Center for Energy Impact. Previously he was at IHSMarkit, leading the oil market function and prior to that at PFC Energy where he led both global oil markets and scenarios creation. He is a former non-resident fellow at Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy and was a Truman Security Fellow. He has been quoted extensively and written columns and articles for the FT, the Petroleum Economist and other outlets. Currently he is writing a book exploring the past and future of peak demand in all forms.

Patricia Schouker

Patricia Schouker is a globally recognized expert in energy security, supply chains, and critical infrastructure resilience, with extensive experience across Fortune 500 companies, the public sector, and international institutions. She specializes in the intersection of energy policy, emerging technologies, and geopolitics, advising on regulatory frameworks and risk management strategies that enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure amid escalating global uncertainties. Previously, Patricia served as a Policy Officer for DG Energy at the European Commission in Brussels. A thought leader in energy and security policy, Patricia holds multiple Non-Resident Fellowships and serves as an advisor with the International Information Integrity Institute (i4) at KPMG, focusing on energy risk governance and public-private collaboration. Patricia is the host of The Energy Universe Podcast, a platform dedicated to exploring the critical forces shaping the future of energy.

Eithne Treanor

Eithne Treanor is a professional conference and event moderator and international communications consultant. A former business TV reporter, her knowledge covers energy transition, business, infrastructure, maritime, diversity and leadership. She is the founder and CEO of E Treanor Media based in Dubai, and she has headlined global events as MC and lead moderator for the past 15 years. Her TV reporting experience spans major television networks including ABC News, Sky News, BBC World,

Bloomberg and CNBC International. Eithne has interviewed politicians, dignitaries, business executives, thought leaders and changemakers as well as artists, creatives and impactful people. She has written and reported for television, radio and print publications. She is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Columbia College Chicago and has a post graduate Diploma in International Relations from London School of Economics.

Tom Ashby

Tom Ashby is an energy specialist with a background in media and communications. Previously, he served as Head of Global Communications for the International Energy Forum in Riyadh, Group Vice President of Corporate Communications for Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Chief Energy Correspondent for Reuters. A former journalist and editor, Tom has spent the last decade providing strategic communications counsel to heads of state, sovereign wealth funds and CEOs. Tom spent 15 years as a Reuters correspondent in Europe, Latin America and West Africa, then moved to the Middle East to set up The National in Abu Dhabi, where he was Business Editor. He holds a bachelor's degree in French with African and Asian Studies from Sussex University, and a certificate in Big Data and Social Analytics from MIT.

About the GCEA

The Global Center for Energy Analysis (GCEA), founded by former IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle, offers a vital new approach to the energy security and transitions, offering independent research and credible insights into the global energy dialogue to support energy abundance and economic growth and support energy priorities of the Global South. For more information, go to GlobalEnergyCenter.org

Contact : info@globalenergycenter.org