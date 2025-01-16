Global Center for Energy Analysis Launches in Washington, D.C., Offering a New Approach to the Energy Transition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The quest for energy security and transitions gained a transformative new ally with the launch of the Center for Global Energy Analysis, a US-based think tank led by Joseph McMonigle, the former Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF).

The new center offers a vital new approach to energy security and transitions, offering independent research and credible insights into the global energy dialogue to support energy abundance and economic growth.

"Energy abundance is essential to powering the interconnected world and achieving prosperity for billions of people," Mr McMonigle said. "Our work focuses on delivering insights that help unlock this abundance while driving innovation to achieve sustainability goals."

The launch of the Center comes at a pivotal time for global energy policy, with Chris Wright set to take office as the new U.S. Energy Secretary after Senate confirmation. Wright's appointment signals a strong focus on balancing energy security with the advancement of innovative technologies to drive the energy transition.

McMonigle noted, "We look forward to collaborating with Secretary Wright, other energy ministers and other global energy leaders to ensure that energy systems remain reliable, affordable, and sustainable for all."

The Global Center for Energy Analysis (GCEA) seeks to bridge the gap between current energy demands and the net-zero aspirations of the future, prioritizing affordable and reliable energy solutions alongside groundbreaking innovations.

Mr McMonigle brings decades of experience in energy policy, international relations, and public affairs to the Center. As the former Secretary General of the IEF, Mr McMonigle facilitated dialogue among the world's leading energy producers and consumers, shaping consensus on critical issues such as energy security and market stability.

Prior to his role at the IEF, McMonigle served as Vice Chairman of the International Energy Agency Board of Governors and Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy under President George W. Bush, where he was instrumental in advancing energy initiatives both domestically and internationally. He is also a recognized thought leader, contributing to global energy discussions and publishing influential analyses.

The Center's approach is grounded in practical solutions for the near term and visionary strategies for the future. It emphasizes that renewables can only get halfway to net zero. The most difficult-to-abate sectors will depend on breakthrough technologies—from advanced carbon capture systems to yet-to-be-invented innovations.

"While we innovate for the future, we must act now," McMonigle stated, pointing to the importance of decarbonizing oilfield operations, coal-to-gas switching, carbon capture at power plants, and leveraging carbon markets to preserve vital rainforests and fund decarbonization projects.

The launch of GCEA coincides with Mr McMonigle's newly published opinion article, Five Energy Policy Priorities for the Trump Administration, available on Energy Connects (https://www.energyconnects.com/opinion/thought-leadership/2025/january/five-energy-policy-priorities-for-the-trump-administration/). In this article, Mr McMonigle outlines actionable recommendations for aligning energy policy with economic growth and environmental stewardship, including:

Lifting the LNG Pause: Advocating for the resumption of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects to facilitate the transition from coal to natural gas, thereby reducing global CO₂ emissions.

Strengthening Relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Energy Allies: Emphasizing the importance of partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council nations to enhance global energy security and market stability.

Leading the Fight Against Energy Poverty in Africa : Prioritizing U.S. foreign policy efforts to end energy poverty by 2030, recognizing that access to reliable energy is vital for health, education, and economic development.

The Global Center for Energy Analysis will deliver rigorous research and foster public engagement to assist governments, industry leaders, and stakeholders in making informed and impactful decisions. The Center's work will reflect the priorities of producers and consumers powering a $100 trillion economy, ensuring its insights are rooted in both local realities and global aspirations.

"Energy is the backbone of modern life," Mr McMonigle added. "Our mission is to ensure that energy systems are sustainable, reliable, and accessible for everyone. The stakes are high, and the time to act is now."

