Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Projected to Reach $247 Billion by 2029, Driven by 11.4% CAGR

"Harnessing the Power of the Immune System: How Cancer Immunotherapy and Oncolytic Virology Are Reshaping the Future of Oncology in a Digitally Driven Era"

BOSTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Cancer Immunotherapy: Technologies and Global Markets" is expected to grow from $144.2 billion in 2024 to $247.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the cancer immunotherapy market, outlining its status and projected growth from 2024 to 2029. It examines the market by therapy types, cancer types, and geographic regions, providing insights into key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The analysis includes detailed forecasts and market share data for leading companies. Additionally, it evaluates the competitive landscape and regulatory environment, helping stakeholders understand the market structure and identify long-term strategic opportunities.

This report is particularly relevant today because cancer immunotherapy is rapidly advancing and offering new hope in cancer treatment. It uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer through methods like checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T-cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and cancer vaccines. These therapies are showing promising results across different cancer types, making them a crucial focus in current medical research and treatment strategies.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Cancer Rates: The global burden of cancer is increasing due to factors such as increasing aging populations, environmental influences, and lifestyle changes. As more people are diagnosed with cancer each year, the demand for innovative and effective treatments like immunotherapy continues to grow, driving market expansion.

Drug Approvals: There has been a steady rise in the approval of immunotherapy drugs by regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA. These approvals reflect growing confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these therapies, encouraging broader adoption in clinical practice and stimulating further investment in the sector.

Increased Funding: Governments and pharmaceutical companies are continually increasing their investments in cancer research, particularly in immunotherapy. This includes funding for clinical trials, academic research, and public-private partnerships, all of which accelerate the development and availability of new treatments.

Technological Progress: Advances in genomics, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology are transforming the field of immunotherapy. These technologies enable more targeted, personalized, and efficient treatments, expanding the range of cancers that can be treated.

Request a sample copy of the global cancer immunotherapy market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $130.0 billion Market size forecast $247.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Therapy Type, Cancer Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy,

Spain, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia Market drivers Rising cancer cases globally.

Approvals of immunotherapy drugs.

Rise in government funding and pharmaceutical R&D spending.

Technological advances in immunotherapy

Interesting facts:

Cancer immunotherapy helps the immune system fight cancer and has been around since the 1800s.

It can lead to long-lasting results, including remission or even cures for advanced cancers.

Side effects include fatigue, skin rash, and lung inflammation.

The field is rapidly evolving, with new methods like personalized vaccines and oncolytic viruses.

Emerging startups

Lytix Biopharma

Adaptimmune

ADC Therapeutics SA

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?

• The global market for cancer immunotherapy was valued at $130.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $247.2 billion by the end of 2029.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

• The rising number of cancer cases globally, approvals of immunotherapy drugs, and increased government funding and pharmaceutical R&D spending.

3. What segments are covered in the report?

• The market in this report is segmented into therapy and cancer types. Therapy types include checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, adoptive cell therapies, cytokine therapy, cancer vaccines, oncolytic virus therapy, and other immunotherapies. Cancer types include melanoma, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and others.

4. Which technology segment will be dominant through 2029?

• Checkpoint Inhibitors will be dominant throughout the forecast period.

5. Which region holds the largest market share?

• The North American market for cancer immunotherapy was valued at $71.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $140.1 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB CO.

-MYERS SQUIBB CO. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

LILLY

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Related reports include:

Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment: Technologies and Global Markets: This report explores the global market for nanotechnology in cancer treatment, analyzing trends from 2023 and forecasting growth through 2029. It examines different product types—liposomes, micelles, and dendrimers—and their use in treating cancers such as lung, breast, and leukemia. The report also breaks down the market by region, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and provides insights into key players, regulatory factors, market drivers, and challenges. It aims to assess the market's current status, future potential, and long-term impact on cancer treatment.

Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions: This report provides insights into the global market for cancer therapeutics. It explains the nature of cancer, its types, how it develops and spreads, and the burden it places on global health. It covers treatment methods, including non-drug options of surgery and radiation, and drug-based therapies such as chemotherapy and targeted treatments. The report also reviews cancer drugs, clinical trials, and recent product approvals. Additionally, it highlights regional market trends and growth prospects and includes profiles of major companies in the cancer treatment industry and their strategies.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg