Beauty and Personal Care Market Thrives Across the MENA Region

"With growing interest in self-care, halal beauty products, and online shopping, countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Iran are becoming major hubs for innovation and investment in the beauty and personal care industry."

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Regional Analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care Market: Middle East and North Africa" is projected to reach $95.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the MENA region, focusing on emerging markets. It highlights growth drivers such as technological advances, economic conditions, and strategic business factors. By excluding Turkey and Israel, whose markets are more mature, the report offers a clearer picture of the unique opportunities and challenges in less developed MENA countries. It also segments the market by product type and distribution channel, helping businesses identify targeted strategies for expansion in this dynamic region.

This report is particularly relevant today as investment and funding in the MENA beauty and personal care market are accelerating, supported by government efforts to boost local production and reduce imports. Rising demand for quality products, social media influence, evolving fashion trends, and interest in natural and organic solutions are driving the market's growth. Collaborations among governments, regulators, and research institutions are fostering innovation and aligning the industry with global standards for sustainable development.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Younger Population: The MENA region has a large and expanding youth demographic, which is highly receptive to beauty trends and new product innovations. This younger generation is more image-conscious and willing to spend lavishly on personal care, driving demand for skincare, cosmetics, and grooming products.

Internet Penetration and Social Media Influence: Widespread internet access and the popularity of platforms like Instagram and TikTok have transformed how beauty products are marketed and used. Social media influencers and digital campaigns play a major role in shaping consumer preferences and boosting online sales.

Rising Number of Working Women: With more women entering the workforce, especially in urban centers, there is growing demand for beauty products that support professional lifestyles. Financial independence and changing social norms are encouraging women to invest more in personal grooming and self-care.

Request a sample copy of the MENA beauty and personal care market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $57.2 billion Market size forecast $95.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Country Regions covered Middle East and North Africa Countries covered Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait Market drivers Increase in younger population.

Internet penetration and social media influence.

Rising numbers of working women.

Interesting facts:

Social media is driving growth in the MENA beauty and personal care market, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, who rely on influencers and trending content to guide their purchasing decisions.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to luxury and premium international brands, seeking products that offer quality and performance, and reflect aspirational lifestyles aligned with global beauty standards.

Emerging startups:

ASTERI: This Saudi Arabia-based company, founded in 2023 by Sara Alrashed, offers cruelty-free, clean, and vegan beauty products specifically formulated to be desert-proof and suited for the Saudi climate and environment. The company's product portfolio includes color cosmetics such as blush, color correction, concealer, contour and highlight, foundation, and primer.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the MENA beauty and personal care market?

• The MENA beauty and personal care market is projected to be $95.2 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0%.

2. What factors are driving the growth of the MENA beauty and personal care market?

• Increasing younger population.

• Growing demand for natural and organic products.

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

• The MENA beauty and personal care market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and country. Product types include fragrances, haircare, skincare, color and cosmetics. Distribution channels are online and offline. Countries covered include Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Kuwait, and the Rest of MENA.

4. Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

• Fragrances will continue to be the dominant product type through the end of 2030.

5. Which country has the largest market share?

• Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market, with a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching $13.4 billion by 2030. An increasing demand for luxury and premium cosmetics products and growing awareness about self-care and personal hygiene products drive the Saudi Arabian market for beauty and personal care.

Related reports:

Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries: This report analyzes the global market for chemicals used in cosmetics and toiletries, segmented by product type, function, application, and region. It covers a wide range of ingredients, both active and inactive, used for purposes like cleansing, moisturizing, preserving, and enhancing product performance. Applications include skin care, hair care, makeup, and more, Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5454454/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg