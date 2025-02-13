Global Artificial Kidney Market to Show Positive Growth at a CAGR of ~13% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increasing prevalence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease, along with a growing incidence of risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, and aging, is driving the demand for artificial kidneys. These health challenges are fueling the need for more advanced renal care solutions. Moreover, the rising preference for home-based dialysis treatments, coupled with ongoing technological advancements and new product developments in artificial kidney technology, is significantly contributing to market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Artificial Kidney Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading artificial kidney companies' market shares, challenges, artificial kidney market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market artificial kidney companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Artificial Kidney Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global artificial kidney market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global artificial kidney market during the forecast period. In the product segment of the artificial kidney market, the instruments category held the largest market share in 2024.

Notable artificial kidney companies such as Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Medtronic, DaVita Inc., SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC., Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, Inc., BD, Dialife SA, Trivitron Healthcare, TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD., Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd., BenQ Dialysis Technology Corp., Quanta Dialysis Technologies Inc., Nextkidney B.V., and several others, are currently operating in the artificial kidney market.

and several others, are currently operating in the artificial kidney market. In September 2023 , Quanta Dialysis Technologies announced that it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for an indication expansion of the Quanta™ Dialysis System. This compact and user-friendly hemodialysis device is approved for use in chronic and acute care settings. The new submission seeks to expand its use to include self-care, at-home hemodialysis, offering patients greater flexibility and independence in managing their condition.

announced that it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for an indication expansion of the Quanta™ Dialysis System. This compact and user-friendly hemodialysis device is approved for use in chronic and acute care settings. The new submission seeks to expand its use to include self-care, at-home hemodialysis, offering patients greater flexibility and independence in managing their condition. In August 2023 , Fresenius Medical Care , the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versi®HD with GuideMe Software. This new self-guided interface is a complete redesign of the company's VersiHD chronic home hemodialysis (HHD) system.

, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Versi®HD with GuideMe Software. This new self-guided interface is a complete redesign of the company's VersiHD chronic home hemodialysis (HHD) system. In April 2023 , Medtronic and DaVita Inc. announced the launch of Mozarc Medical, an independent company dedicated to reshaping kidney health and advancing patient-centered technology solutions. The creation of Mozarc Medical aimed to accelerate innovation in kidney care and deliver transformative solutions that enhance the quality of life for patients with renal diseases. This strategic collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing kidney health through cutting-edge technologies.

Artificial Kidney Overview

An artificial kidney, also known as a bioartificial kidney or renal replacement device, is a medical device designed to replicate the functions of a natural kidney. Its primary purpose is to filter waste products, excess fluids, and electrolytes from the blood when the kidneys are no longer able to perform these essential tasks, as in cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure. Traditional dialysis is a common treatment for kidney failure, but artificial kidneys aim to provide a more efficient and continuous solution that mimics the body's natural filtration process. This innovation could significantly improve the quality of life for patients with kidney failure by offering a more effective and less invasive alternative to dialysis.

The development of artificial kidneys has advanced in recent years with research focusing on creating devices that integrate both mechanical and biological components to closely replicate kidney functions. These devices combine bioengineered cells with sophisticated filtration technology, allowing for better regulation of the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. The goal is to create a wearable, implantable, or portable device that can function autonomously, reducing or eliminating the need for lengthy dialysis treatments and the associated risks. As artificial kidney technology evolves, it holds the potential to revolutionize the treatment of kidney failure, offering hope for improved patient outcomes and greater autonomy for individuals with renal disorders.

Artificial Kidney Market Insights

North America is projected to lead the artificial kidney market in the coming years among all regions. This dominance is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), including kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Advancements in artificial kidney technology, such as the development of wearable artificial kidneys and compact dialysis devices, are also significantly contributing to market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for home-based dialysis solutions, coupled with a well-established healthcare infrastructure, further strengthens the market's expansion in the region.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease in the US were nearly 5 million in 2023. Based on Severity-specific segmentation, the people in Stage 3 were affected the most by CKD in the US, accounting for 3 million cases in 2023.

Public-private collaborations are playing a crucial role in fostering innovation in artificial kidney development. For instance, in August 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) partnered with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) to launch a new prize competition through the Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX). This initiative aims to accelerate the creation of a fully functional bioartificial kidney. By promoting cooperation between government agencies, private enterprises, and research institutions, these partnerships are driving technological advancements, further boosting the artificial kidney market growth.

Artificial Kidney Market Dynamics

The artificial kidney market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) worldwide. Traditional dialysis treatments have long been the standard for managing kidney failure, but they come with significant drawbacks, including patient discomfort, high costs, and limited accessibility. The development of artificial kidneys, including bioartificial and wearable models, aims to revolutionize renal replacement therapy by providing more efficient, portable, and less invasive solutions.

A key driver of market growth is the rising burden of CKD due to factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that millions suffer from kidney diseases, with many unable to access adequate treatment. Artificial kidneys offer a promising alternative to dialysis, potentially improving quality of life while reducing the economic strain on healthcare systems. Governments and private organizations are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) to bring artificial kidney technologies to market.

Technological advancements are also shaping the competitive landscape. Breakthroughs in bioengineering, nanotechnology, and 3D bioprinting have enabled the creation of implantable and wearable artificial kidneys. For example, the Kidney Project, backed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), is developing a bioartificial kidney that combines filtration and biological functions to mimic natural kidney performance. Such innovations attract significant investments from both the public and private sectors.

However, regulatory hurdles and commercialization challenges remain key obstacles. Obtaining approval from agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) requires extensive clinical trials to ensure safety and efficacy. Additionally, manufacturing complexities and cost constraints could slow widespread adoption. Companies must navigate these challenges while maintaining affordability and scalability.

Despite these challenges, the artificial kidney market presents immense opportunities for investors and healthcare providers. As R&D efforts progress, collaborations between biotech firms, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations will be crucial in bringing artificial kidneys to patients. If successful, these innovations could redefine renal care, reducing dependency on dialysis and organ transplants while offering a better quality of life for millions worldwide.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Artificial Kidney Market CAGR ~13% Artificial Kidney Market Size by 2032 USD 6 Billion Key Artificial Kidney Companies Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc., Medtronic, DaVita Inc., SB-KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC., Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, Inc., BD, Dialife SA, Trivitron Healthcare, TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., BenQ Dialysis Technology Corp., Quanta Dialysis Technologies Inc., Nextkidney B.V., among others

Artificial Kidney Market Assessment

Artificial Kidney Market Segmentation

Artificial Kidney Market Segmentation By Product: Instruments and Consumables

Instruments and Consumables

Artificial Kidney Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, and Others

Artificial Kidney Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Artificial Kidney Market Report Introduction 2 Artificial Kidney Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Artificial Kidney Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Artificial Kidney Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Artificial Kidney Market Layout 8 Artificial Kidney Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

