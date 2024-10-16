GITEX GLOBAL 2024: Huawei launches a series of industrial digital and intelligent transformation solutions, and flagship products

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence, Huawei, as a Diamond Sponsor, is participating in the GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Huawei hosted the Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Summit and launched joint solutions with partners for ten industries, and a series of new flagship products, which are designed to support customers in enhancing digital and intelligent transformation.

Innovating Nonstop to Help Customers Succeed, Enable Local Partners, and Cultivate Local Talent

Huawei @ GITEX GLOBAL 2024

Li Peng, Corporate Senior Vice President, President of ICT Sales & Service, Huawei, delivered opening remarks at the summit. "We're combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy," said Li, "and we're working with partners to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure."

Li detailed how Huawei has since put reference architecture for the intelligent transformation of industries into practice to provide customers with leading and adaptable solutions.

These achievements would be impossible without our partners", Li continued. " We're committed to building a healthy, open, and mutually beneficial partner ecosystem. We have also established 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners.

Li described how Huawei is innovating nonstop to provide partners with lightweight solutions, marketable products, end-to-end business enablement services, and efficient digital platforms to help them serve SMEs more independently, easily, and effectively.

He concluded by describing Huawei's efforts to help develop local digital talent and develop the industry ecosystem, which is key to promoting sustainable development. " Huawei is ready and willing to join forces with more customers and partners to enable industrial digital and intelligent transformation and bring more benefits to the lives and work of people around the world," Li added.

Accelerating Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence for a Leap in Productivity

During his keynote speech, Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, emphasized that AI and 5G-A are among the next-gen technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution, which will lead to a significant leap in productivity. However, this transformation also brings challenges in infrastructure, industrial applications, and talent ecosystems. Huawei is committed to utilizing its unique advantages to help customers and partners succeed in the intelligent era.

Huawei will continue to leverage its full-stack capabilities in connectivity, storage, computing, and cloud to assist industries in building AI-ready ICT infrastructure.

Huawei has published the Amplifying Industrial Digitalization & Intelligence Practice White Paper, which includes more than 100 success stories for customers to reference during their own transformation.

Huawei plans to strengthen Huawei-Partner cooperation system and cultivate a digital and intelligent talent ecosystem. Huawei has developed a new Global Digital Index (GDI) with IDC to offer customers quantitative evaluation indicators for transformation.

Building Next-Gen ICT Infrastructure

David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei, emphasized the importance of building a solid ICT infrastructure for enterprises to succeed in the intelligent era. He highlighted two key points to expedite this transformation: accelerating the popularization of ICT infrastructure and accelerating monetization. "Only by working closely with our customers and partners can we truly bring intelligence to all industries. " said Shi.

Accelerating the popularization of ICT infrastructure enables more partners and customers to seamlessly integrate, access, and use ICT infrastructure, allowing it to evolve alongside business needs. Huawei has proposed four principles to simplify building and using ICT infrastructure: easy to integrate, access, use, and evolve. These facilitate the widespread use of ICT infrastructure in usual scenarios like campuses, WANs, and data centers.

Huawei has released flagship products and portfolios and developed HUAWEI eKit products, which act as a powerful tool for digital transformation by enabling more efficient integration and usage.

Accelerating monetization means speeding up service innovation and value creation through technologies, integrating technologies and scenarios, and collaborating to build a thriving partner ecosystem that supports continuous enterprise growth.

Huawei worked with partners to unveil digital and intelligent transformation solutions for ten industries, including National Government Cloud Solution, ICT Talent Cultivation Solution,etc.

Grow Together, Win in the Intelligent Era

Huawei's "SHAPE" framework supports partners in 5 key areas: sustaining the leadership, honing joint innovation with partners, advancing partner capability development, promoting partner cooperation experience, and expanding partner growth opportunities.

"We work with our partners to build a customer-centric culture, keep the principle of 'shared benefits as the bridge, integrity as the foundation, and rules as the guarantee', foster a healthy business environment, and grow together to help customers successfully embark on digital and intelligent transformation," said Ernest Zhang, President of Global Partner, Commercial & Distribution, Enterprise Sales, Huawei.

"Collaborating with Huawei means more growth opportunities, higher operation efficiency, greater business margin and stronger AI-ready capability," said Zhang.

Please visit https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/branding/gitex.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532073/image.jpg