Gimme Credit Launches Mobile App to Deliver Real-Time Corporate Bond Recommendations

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit, a leading provider of corporate bond research and data, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new mobile app, available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play. Designed to empower investors with unparalleled access to critical market insights, the app brings Gimme Credit's comprehensive independent bond research portfolio directly to users' fingertips, ensuring informed and smart investment decisions—anytime, anywhere.

Utilizing the new interface, subscribers can seamlessly access buy and sell recommendations and credit scores on the go, eliminating the need to be tethered to a desktop. Most conveniently, the app allows users to instantly view recommendations and decide whether to further explore the more detailed reports . This provides for a streamlined experience that prioritizes efficiency. Real-time notifications ensure that subscribers never miss crucial updates, alerting them the moment analysts publish new insights or scores.

The app enhances the investment process by allowing users to obtain bond information alongside recommendations before delving into full reports, giving them a quick snapshot of key data. Subscribers can customize their experience by setting up notification preferences through their profile, creating watchlists, and tailoring views to focus on companies that matter most to them.

"Our goal has always been to provide timely, actionable insights that help investors make informed decisions," said Arthur Rosenzweig, CEO at Gimme Credit. "With the launch of our new mobile app, we're taking that commitment a step further by making our research more accessible and ensuring that our clients are never out of touch with critical market information."

Gimme Credit, provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

