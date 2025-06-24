This Independence Day - Gimme Credit Marks 30+ Years of Independent Corporate Bond Research with Proven Track Record Against Market Consensus

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit today highlighted its three-decade commitment to delivering unbiased, unhedged, and uninfluenced corporate bond research that empowers investors and traders to make smarter, more confident decisions in an industry often dominated by conflicted analysis.

While competitors often carry the burden of issuer affiliations or rely heavily on static credit ratings, Gimme Credit stands apart. Founded in 1994, the firm has remained fiercely independent: not a credit rating agency, not influenced by issuers, and not afraid to challenge the consensus. Expert analysts provide clear, actionable buy/outperform and sell/underperform calls across the Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Markets space.

"Our only allegiance is to our clients and the truth in the numbers," said Arthur Rosenzweig, CEO at Gimme Credit. "We were founded on the belief that independence is not just a business model—it's a mission. And for over three decades, that mission has never wavered."

Today, that mission is more vital than ever. As investors grapple with market volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and growing concerns about the objectivity of traditional research, demand is rising for conflict-free, timely analysis. The rise of ESG-linked debt, increased policy risk, and tightening credit conditions all amplify the need for independent voices that can cut through noise and identify credit risks and opportunities in real time.

Unlike traditional rating agencies that often lag market reality due to issuer relationships, Gimme Credit's freedom from conflicts of interest enables the delivery of objective insights and real-time intelligence that institutional investors, traders, and financial advisors rely on. With concise, no-nonsense research notes from seasoned senior analysts, clients navigate the complex fixed-income markets with clarity and conviction.

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights into an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

