German study shows clinical benefit of Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that a new study published this week in Germany demonstrated the clinical benefits of Nevisense in day-to-day practice. The study titled - "Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy Improves Skin Cancer Detection and Reduces the Number of Biopsies" and authored by Dr Liebich et al was published online in the journal Dermato.

The study looked at the real-life clinical effectiveness of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) when using Nevisense to detect malignancies in an everyday clinical setting. In summary, the study clinic showed a reduction in the number of unnecessary excisions of 47%, while still detecting 100% of melanomas. Clinicians combine Nevisense with visual and dermatoscopic examinations to identify atypia in the cell structure of lesions that normally cannot be seen. The result provides better identification of which lesions to biopsy or excise and which lesions to leave.

"For several years, electrical impedance spectroscopy has been an essential part of the skin check procedure in my practice, so I can offer the best possible quality to my patients, with very high sensitivity on Skin Cancer, and less burden caused by unnecessary surgery. Nevisense and EIS is supporting me in making the right clinical decision and ensuring that we excise the right suspicious lesions and that we don't miss any melanomas," says Dr Christoph Liebich.

"This is a very positive study illustrating the clinical benefits of Nevisense in a real-life practice setting. What we see is that with the help of Nevisense close to 50% of unnecessary excisions were avoided. For some time we have seen that results in routine clinical practice are even better than in our pivotal trial, so it is encouraging to see this demonstrated in this publication.", says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

The full article can be found here: https://www.mdpi.com/2673-6179/2/2/4/htm

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

