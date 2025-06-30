SciBase announces outcome in directed share issue

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 June 2025, SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") announced that the Company's board of directors resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on 17 June 2025, on a directed share issue, with deviation from the existing shareholders' preferential rights, of approximately SEK 11 million to Haga Gruppen Holding AB, Life Science Invest Fund 1 ApS and Ribbskottet AB (the "Directed Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Issue amounted to SEK 0.40 per share. All shares in the Directed Issue have been subscribed for and the board of directors has therefore today, on 30 June 2025, resolved to allot all shares in the Directed Issue.

Allotment of shares

All shares in the Directed Issue have been subscribed for and the board of directors has therefore today, on 30 June 2025, resolved to allot shares to Haga Gruppen Holding AB, Life Science Invest Fund 1 ApS and Ribbskottet AB.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Directed Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 1.400.000 through the issuance of 28,000,000 new shares. The Directed Issue entails a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 7.6 percent of the total number of shares in the Company.

Advisors

Vator Securities is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is the legal advisor to SciBase in connection with the Directed Issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.30 CEST on 30 June 2025.

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company specialising in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and sells Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to improve diagnostic accuracy and thereby ensure the prevention of skin diseases.

Our commitment is to minimise patient suffering, enable doctors to improve and save lives through early detection and reduce healthcare costs.

Based on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, SciBase is a leader in dermatological development.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2 June 2015. For more information visit www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/sv/pressmeddelanden.

